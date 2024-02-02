Bettor in UA baseball gambling probe will plead guilty to obstruction of justice

An Indiana man at the center of a betting probe that triggered the dismissal of former University of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a federal grand jury investigation.

Bert Eugene Neff, 49, of Indianapolis made the agreement with prosecutors on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama.

More: Ex-Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon receives 15-year show-cause after gambling scandal

Neff faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, if convicted.

A one-count indictment, filed earlier Wednesday in U.S. District Court, charged Neff with obstruction of justice. Prosecutors said Neff initiated a scheme to impede a federal investigation into suspicious gambling activity associated with the April 28, 2023, baseball game between Alabama and LSU.

Prosecutors say Neff's scheme began in May 2023 and continued through January of this year.

The indictment alleges that Neff destroyed his cellphone, while encouraging witnesses to destroy their cellphones and delete encrypted messaging applications. He also gave false statements to federal investigators, according to the indictment.

In October 2023, prosecutors say Neff participated in a telephone call with two witnesses the day before they were scheduled to testify in front of a grand jury in the Northern District of Alabama. The indictment alleges that the one-hour and 21-minute conversation focused on investigation-related topics and was designed to interfere with the grand jury's probe.

A date will be set by the U.S. District Court for Neff to formally enter his plea.

The FBI investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Edward J. Canter and Lloyd C. Peeples.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Indiana man charged in case related to UA baseball gambling probe