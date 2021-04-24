Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Hardy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery - Geoff Pugh
The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery - Geoff Pugh

Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night.

The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery.

But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported.

She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training.

In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country.

“I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.”

Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case.

The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless.

The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.”

Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

Recommended Stories

  • Father of two killed after allegedly being repeatedly run over in road rage attack

    A "hard-working" father of two has died after being repeatedly run over in an alleged road rage attack in a Marks and Spencer car park. Matthew Tester, from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, has been named locally as the man who died on Thursday afternoon at 2:15 pm after being hit by a driver following an altercation in the car park near Church Street. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was airlifted to hospital but is expected to recover.

  • ‘Just not appropriate’: KCPD used video of George Floyd’s death in training

    Police Chief Rick Smith, this sort of thing is why the Black community has lost faith in you.

  • Number 10 fears Dominic Cummings bombshell dossier

    Downing Street insiders are increasingly fearful that a devastating "treasure trove" of internal memos and emails from Dominic Cummings will paint the Government in the worst possible light at the height of the Covid crisis. Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, is appearing before a joint committee of MPs investigating Whitehall's response to the virus crisis next month. Jeremy Hunt, the chairman of one of the committees that will question him, on Saturday night confirmed to The Telegraph that MPs would publish whatever the former Downing Street aide gave them as long as it did not put national security at risk, as long as the MPs on the committee agree. Mr Hunt said: "We will publish whatever he gives us – we would have to check if it passes any tests." Downing Street insiders have no idea the extent of the material Mr Cummings claims to have and say they are "terrified" about further revelations. One Westminster insider said there is extreme nervousness about an apparent "treasure trove" of embarrassing documents that Mr Cummings – who quit 10 Downing Street last November, carrying a cupboard box – might want to get published.

  • Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke dies at 19

    University of Kentucky freshman and star basketball player Terence Clarke died after a car accident on Thursday in the Los Angeles area. ESPN reported details of the accident that took the life of Clarke, a guard for the UK Wildcats. According to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa, the vehicle occupied and driven by the athlete ran a red light going “at a very high rate of speed” in the San Fernando Valley area at approximately 2:10 p.m. PT.

  • Venezuela gets 80,000 more Sputnik V vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases surge

    Venezuela received a new shipment of some 80,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases surged and opposition lawmakers criticized the government's vaccine rollout. The shipment brings the total number of vaccines that Venezuela has received to 880,000, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said.

  • John Calipari writes emotional letter after Terrence Clarke's death: 'His heart was overflowing with love'

    Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 19.

  • Elderly man killed in hit and run crash outside Miami Gun Show. Police search for driver

    An elderly man was killed in a hit and run crash outside the Miami Gun Show Saturday afternoon.

  • FDA ends Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

    Federal health officials will add warnings about potential blood-clot risks to fact sheets for health care providers and vaccine recipients.

  • Taliban won't get 'free rein' when troops exit Afghanistan, Armed Forces minister says

    When James Heappey, the minister for the Armed Forces, thinks of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, he thinks of kites soaring overhead in Kabul. “When the Taliban were removed from power, kite flying was a sort of immediate expression of defiance,” Mr Heappey, a former Rifles officer who served two tours in Afghanistan, told The Telegraph. “When we were in Kabul in those early days, it was amazing. It was a visible expression of people having refound the freedom that had been taken away from them.” It is this freedom that Mr Heappey insists will not be lost when all 10,000 Nato troops, including 750 British soldiers, leave Afghanistan come September 11. Mr Heappey feels confident that there is “an understanding on the part of the Taliban, that the world, and Afghanistan has moved on and they cannot come back as if time stood still in 2001, that they just pick up where they left off”. Whilst under no illusions that over the last two decades Afghanistan has become “a sort of liberal democracy”, he said people were afforded the ability “to live a life of your choosing”. He said: “There was an opportunity to educate your girls, there was an opportunity for women to play a role in society beyond that of mother and wife. I don't see how that gets washed away, other than by extreme force.” Mr Heappey cautioned that if the Taliban were to revert to such tactics, the international community would not “stand back”. “I think that there has to be a political settlement,” he said. “I think the Taliban know that.” Since troops entered the country in 2001 to find Al Qaida's leader, Osama bin Laden, 2,300 US servicemen and women have been killed, along with over 450 British soldiers, not to mention the hundreds of military personnel from other nationalities who perished, as well as all of those people who suffered life changing injuries. More than 60,000 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed, while the number of civilians who have died in the “forever war” is nearly double that. Last week US President Joe Biden announced that the new date for all troops to leave Afghanistan would be September 11, as opposed to the original date of May 1 which was agreed between the former president, Donald Trump and the Taliban. Mr Biden said: “We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021.” However, many have voiced concern that a total withdrawal of foreign troops will lead to civil war on the ground, with Tobias Ellwood, a former Defence Minister, telling The Telegraph “we’ve thrown in the towel”. “Departing Afghanistan in this manner after so much sacrifice will prompt British veterans and the wider public to ask, what was it all for?” Mr Ellwood added: “We now face the very real prospect of a civil war and proxy states, including Russia, Pakistan, India and China, pursuing their own agendas and extremism once again filling the power vacuum.” Mr Heappey insisted that the withdrawal of troops did not mean the West were turning their backs on Afghanistan. “I think that the circumstances in which a return is most obvious is if we get to the point where there's clear evidence of international terrorism that presents a threat to our homeland, the US homeland or others.” He cautioned that such a return would not necessarily equate to boots on the ground. “I think what is more probable is that there is significant firepower that you can launch from the outside in, from the air, and that threat remains,” he added. “I don't think the Taliban gets to assume that the end of a military presence in Afghanistan brings with it free rein for them to do as they wish.” Mr Heappey said that it is as much in the Taliban’s interest as the international community for it to adhere to the “international diplomatic expectation”. “There is a financial reality that they want,” he said. “They want Afghanistan to be able to function as a country and the economy, therefore cannot collapse, the International donations, cannot be stopped. "And that brings with it some expectations around behaviour, and if they ignore both of those things there is still the reality that there is the ability to whack them really hard remotely. If that's what's required.” Reflecting on the question that has been asked by many, Mr Heappey is reminded of his “crap tour” with The Rifles in 2009 to Sangin, a town in Helmand province, where they lost 35 soldiers and more than 200 wounded. “It was horrible, but for all of the blood and gore, because we were there, the market was busier than it would have otherwise been, the school was open, elections happened during the summer that we were there, and cumulatively over time, we gave space for the Afghan government to establish itself and strengthen.” And of course, families were once more able to take their children upto the King’s Tomb in Kabul, a notable spot for kite flying on Friday afternoons, and engage in a pastime that had been denied to them for so long. “Fast forward 20 years, I bet that people won't have even remembered not being able to fly kites and that's a rather simplistic, or trivial example, but it reflects that Afghan society has moved on.”

  • All 10 Marvel Films and TV Shows Coming in 2021 – And How They Could Affect the MCU (Photos)

    After 18 months off, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in full swing with its first two Disney+ series “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The hugely popular franchise took an unexpected hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020. Below, here is a rundown of all the films and TV shows (the first under the Marvel Studios banner) that will stream or hit theaters (some at the same time) this year, and how we think they could affect the larger MCU. “WandaVision” (Jan. 15) Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the latter of which is still definitely dead. The first MCU TV series for Disney+ finds Wanda’s reality-bending powers transporting the pair into the idyllic (and fictional) town of Westview, where they attempt to live out a sitcom-inspired lifestyle. How it affected the MCU: The series introduced the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau from “Captain America,” who now has superpowers of her own thanks to walking in and out of The Hex a bunch of times. Additionally, the series introduced us the organization known as S.W.O.R.D., while Kathryn Hahn debuted as the witch Agatha Harkness. We got double the Vision with a White-colored version flying around somewhere after he regained memories from the Vision that lived inside The Hex, who is now dead… again. The series ended with Wanda finally taking the moniker of The Scarlet Witch, which is sure to attract the attention of Doctor Strange (given Olsen is set to appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”). Just as important: Jimmy Woo improved his card-trick skills. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (March 19) Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as the title characters, who will have team up despite not really enjoying each others’ company. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will see them battle against the anarchist group known as the Flag-Smashers, while the U.S. government tries out a new Captain America. How it could affect the MCU: We’ll see the introduction of John Walker aka U.S. Agent (played by Wyatt Russell), who will, at least temporarily, become the new Captain America despite Steve Rogers handing his shield to Sam in the “Avengers: Endgame.” We won’t be shocked if this series ends up with Sam officially taking over the Captain America moniker. Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp also reprise their MCU roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. “Loki” (June 11) Despite seemingly dying three times — the last one for good — Marvel is still not done with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. This series follows the Loki that used the Space Stone to disappear during the Avengers’ Time Heist, so he didn’t have that whole redemption thing yet. How it could affect the MCU: Given that Loki in the MCU is still very much dead, this alternate-timeline version will not only introduce us to the TVA (Time Variance Authority), it will also start to seed just how weird and vast the MCU’s multiverse could become. It could also help explain if Steve Rogers had any help when he returned all the infinity stones at the end of “Endgame” and how he was able to hop back into the main timeline to give Sam his shield after growing old in his new, alternate universe-life with Peggy. “Black Widow” (July 9 in theaters and on Disney+) The movie that was supposed to kick-start the MCU’s Phase 4 is the first film that will finally hit theaters this year, though now it’s getting a simultaneous release (for those who want to pay extra) on Disney+. Scarlett Johansson returns one last time as Natasha Romanoff in a film that is set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” She teams up with her Russian family from the Black Widow program, including Red Guardian (David Harbour), a Russian version of Captain America, to battle the Taskmaster. How it could affect the MCU: While we think this will mostly be a send-off for Romanoff — it’s set between two previous movies and we already know the eventual fate of her character — we’ll probably learn some new things about the Black Widow program we didn’t know before. However, given that Florence Pugh’s Yelena is set to show up in “Hawkeye,” this film will likely set her up to be the new Black Widow. “What If…?” (Summer 2021) The first animated series in the MCU will tell one-off stories that play out major events if they happened differently. Examples include “what if” Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers and Yondu picking up T’Challa instead of Peter Quill. Jeffrey Wright will voice a character known as The Watcher. How it could affect the MCU: The series is non-canon so it won’t have any larger ramifications, but it will still be cool to see Peggy as Captain Britain and T’Challa as Star-Lord. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (September 3) Newcomer Simu Liu makes his debut as Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist. The film also stars Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, the latter of which plays the real Mandarin and the leader of the Ten Rings organization. How it could affect the MCU: With apologies to Guy Pearce’s Aldrich Killian, we’ll finally meet the “real” Mandarin in “Shang-Chi.” In “Iron Man 3,” the Mandarin was an invention of Killian’s who hired out-of-work actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) to play a fictional terrorist. The Ten Rings were also the group that captured Tony Stark in the first “Iron Man” movie, so we’ll likely learn a whole lot more about this group that unwittingly started the Avengers. “Eternals” (Nov. 5) An immortal race that has been on Earth for thousands of years comes out of hiding to battle their nemesis, The Deviants. It features Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayak, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Bryan Tyree Henry. How it could affect the MCU: We’re not quite sure just yet, but the logline references that some kind of tragedy that happens following the events of “Endgame” is the catalyst for the story. Also, they’ve been on earth for 7,000 years, so they probably know some stuff we don’t. “Ms. Marvel” (Late 2021) Iman Vellani will star as the teenage superhero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani American, who became the first Muslim superhero in Marvel Comics. How it could affect the MCU: Kamala Khan will become the first character introduced in a Disney+ series to reappear in an upcoming film (Monica Rambeau was introduced as a child in the first “Captain Marvel”). Like Parris, Vellani will reprise her role for “Captain Marvel 2,” which makes sense given their comic book ties (Khan names herself after Carol Danvers’ superhero). “Hawkeye” (Late 2021) Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton, who trains Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be the new Hawkeye. He also has to come to grips with his murderous turn as Ronin. How it could affect the MCU: We’ll bet this is another swan song for an OG Avenger and just as much of a set-up for Kate Bishop to take on a larger role in the MCU. Maybe we’ll finally learn about Budapest? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Dec. 17) Tom Holland is back for a third adventure that will feature a ridiculous cast that includes the likes of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius, who are known for appearing in films featuring other Spider-Men like Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield. Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange fills the required older guy mentor role in this one. How it could affect the MCU: Given Strange’s involvement, the characters appearing from non-MCU Spider-Man films and that this will also tie-in some way to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” expect some multi-verse hopping weirdness in this one. It could be the last time we see a “Spider-Man” film in the MCU, given that odd joint-custody between Marvel and Sony. Read original story All 10 Marvel Films and TV Shows Coming in 2021 – And How They Could Affect the MCU (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Bidenomics explained: Why building the economy from the middle out might be the most revolutionary concept in modern politics

    Biden has laid out an economic vision for America that's a clear refutation of trickle-down economics. What's at the heart of this bold new strategy?

  • Manhattan District Attorney's office to stop prosecuting prostitution cases

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced his office will no longer prosecute prostitution cases, marking a major victory for sex worker advocates. Vance also announced all cases dating back to 1970 will be dropped. Human trafficking expert Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco joined CBSN to explain the nuances of decriminalization and what comes next for sex workers in New York City.

  • I've been living in Aerie's new collection that feels like a 'second skin' — and it's on sale right now

    The biker shorts and sports bras have that second skin feel.

  • Bindi Irwin Shares 'Note of Gratitude' for Chandler Powell Ahead of Baby Grace's 1-Month Birthday

    Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior on March 25

  • Attempted traffic stop leads to crash on Highway 99 in Elk Grove

    A driver is recovering in the hospital after a police chase ended with the man flipping his SUV on southbound Highway 99 in Elk Grove on Friday morning.

  • Kentucky's Clarke mourned by teammates, basketball world

    The death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke following a car accident in Los Angeles sparked an outpouring of grief and support from around basketball, including reaction by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The university announced Clarke’s death from a two-car crash in a release Thursday night. A player-organized candlelight public vigil outside the team dormitory was announced for Friday night, hours after Wildcats coach John Calipari arrived in California to be with Clarke’s family and wrote on his web site that he was “still trying to process what has happened to a kid we all loved.”

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • The Queen Has an ‘Unspoken Rule’ Against Talking Badly About Family Members to Outsiders

    “Most people can hide their family difficulties...hers are always the focus of public attention.”

  • Demi Lovato Says She Previously 'Jumped into Relationships with Men' to Find 'Stability'

    "Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship," Lovato said as she opened up about her queer identity

  • Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94

    Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into second place on Milwaukee’s career scoring list and helped the Bucks deliver the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers their fourth straight loss. Antetokounmpo had 24 points and the Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days, 132-94 on Saturday. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided defeat of the season.