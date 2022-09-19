Betty Lin-Fisher: Shopping for natural gas or electricity rates in Dominion, FirstEnergy area? Start here

Updated 9-19-2022

Note: This Utility Guide is a primer covering a lot of information about natural gas and some on electricity. The information is all accurate and the SCO pricing is updated monthly. To bookmark this URL to see monthly updates, use https://www.tinyurl.com/UtilityGuide

This column should give you all of the information you need to know (and maybe more than you care to know!) about how to save money on natural gas and electricity.

If you've found your way here, chances are you are either a long-time follower of my natural gas picks or you are looking for the latest update on prices. If you're new to choosing natural gas and electricity rates, I've also got a lot of good information below.

For the last several years, many of my readers and I have chosen Dominion Energy Ohio's Standard Choice Offer or SCO. That rate is based on a state-approved formula and changes monthly, but had been at near record-low wholesale prices, so we saved a lot of money.

But then in the fall of 2021, the SCO prices began to skyrocket, with industry experts saying the price could stay high for about year. In October, I suggested to readers that it was time to find a good fixed rate or evaluate their community aggregation (most did not have good rates at the time). You can read that column here.

Prices did soar in the fall, getting as high as $6.35/mcf in November, but then the January 2022 rate is coming down to $4.17/mcf. Is it a temporary blip?

Here is my Feb. 11, 2022 update after the February Dominion price shot back up to $6.42/mcf. It turns out January's price was a temporary reprieve (it came before our two large winter storms).

The SCO price for March continued to see-saw and the March price was $4.72, followed by $5.52/mcf for April's rate, effective April 12.

I wrote another update column on April 24, after the market closed earlier in the week at the highest rate in 14 years and then continued the see-saw. Click here to read that column, which has advice if you are still on the SCO, if you are in a community aggregation (including how to get into the City of Akron's aggregation, which has a good price now) and if you are looking for the cheapest fixed rate now. Prices do change often, so you can always look for the cheapest fixed rate at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's Apples to Apples chart at www.energychoice.ohio.gov I always look for a rate that is more than 6 months and does not have a hefty cancellation fee. Sometimes that means you have to pick a rate that is a little higher than others with heftier fees.

So what's the latest advice?

Aug. 26, 2022 update (A price below has been updated and marked as of 9-19-2022, but otherwise my advice remains the same): The SCO has been all over the map since last fall, as low as $4.17 in January and $9.08 in June. It is $8.87/mcf as of Aug. 11, 2022 bills.

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, but my advice remains the same to try to find the best rate.

If you locked into a good fixed rate in the fall of 2021 before the run up in prices and you're still on that rate for a while, you are in good shape. I was able to get an excellent $2.49/mcf rate with Ohio Electric & Gas for 11 months in October 2021 with a $50 cancellation fee. I know that was a short-lived offer — some readers got it and others at the time got some other contracts in the $3 range. As the months passed, the cheapest fixed rates for those who wanted to lock in were starting to creep up to the mid-$4 range, then the $5 to $7 and above range.

My rate is ending in October and my community aggregation rate is not one I want to join, so a few days ago I locked into the cheapest fixed rate with no cancellation fee on the PUCO's Apples to Apples chart or at www.energychoice.ohio.gov. If you live in a community with an aggregation, first check on that price (more information in the bullets below) to see if you can get a good price there.

9-19-2022 update: For my 8-26-22 column, I locked into Direct Energy's $6.29/mcf fixed rate for 32 month with no cancellation fee. But as of 9-19-2022 that rate is no longer available and overall, public fixed rates have risen again. The cheapest fixed rate on the PUCO's Apples to Apples chart is a Just Energy 60-month rate for $7.39/mcf but it has a $50 cancellation rate and locking in for 5 years seems like a long time. I had agreed to the $50 cancellation rate for my cheap rate last year because I knew I'd stay at least the year.

The next-best rate with no cancellation fee is Inspire Energy with a $7.40/mcf fixed price for 12 month with no cancellation fee. This rate seems to only be available by calling the company at 866-937-5201 and the natural gas contracts weren't available on the company's website, which I find odd. The representative said the company hadn't yet updated the plans. This gives me a little pause, but things could just be moving quickly, so as long as you confirm the details, you can get that rate by phone. Otherwise, the next best 12-month fixed rate is Symmetry's $7.55/mcf fixed for 24 months with no cancellation fee. You can use the link https://choice.symmetryenergy.com/ to see if the rate is still available or call 888-200-3788.

You can always look at other rates for different lengths of time on the PUCO Apples to Apples Chart. Prices change often, so if these prices are no longer available, go to the chart and take a look at your options.

If you got the same rate as me or another rate from Ohio Electric & Gas that ends later than mine, you can call the company to find out when your contract ends. It's a bit tricky since switches can take one to two months and there's no saying when that switch will happen (it depends on how quickly one company lets the utility know and when your billing date is). So you have to try to time it so you don't have the $50 cancellation fee from Ohio Electric & Gas. The new rate I was quoted in a letter is $11.49/mcf, which is steep, compared to the $6.29 I got, so you definitely don't want to lock into that rate for a full year, though with timing, you may have to pay it for a month or two until your switch to your new rate becomes effective.

You should call Ohio Gas & Electric and ask them when your contract ends (it is confusing because they will say a date or month and then your billing is a month later, but the date/month your contract is up or you lose that rate is what you want to keep in mind.)

It is a delicate balance and no good answer because we don't know how quickly your "switch" to a new company or your "cancellation" will take, which is why they say it could take 1 to 2 months. Also, I don't know what the cheapest fixed rate in a month will be. Last month, the best rate was another company but also about the $6 rate, too.

You can look at your Dominion bill and look at the graph chart to see what your October usage is. Mine was about 5 mcf. So if you do the math of $11.49 rate x5= $57.45 or $6.29x5=31.45 but then you might get the $50 cancellation fee, so if you have a later end date, you might want to try to wait as long as you can and take the chance of paying one month of $11.49 (but then it could take 2 month and you'd have two months at that rate). My switchover date was Oct. 4, so I was getting close and knew that I had a column I was writing, so I bit the bullet and switched.

If you live or have a small business in the city of Akron, the aggregation with Constellation Energy moved to its $4.06 fixed rate in May and that lasts through November 2024. That is a very good price, given where we are now. Last fall, I was not in favor of the Akron rate since it was going to mirror the higher SCO rates through the winter months when people use the most gas, though I said the fixed rate was decent. Akron residents and small business owners are allowed to opt-in. Call Constellation at 833-500-2738. It will take one to two billing cycles to switch over.

If you are still on the SCO or a price that is based on the SCO, see if your community has an aggregation rate that's better and see if you can get in. There are some communities that locked in prices that were only OK a few years ago, but they locked in for several years and that price looks good now. (Stow's rate is $2.84/mcf fixed through 2024, Hudson has $4.05/mcf fixed through October 2023 and Fairlawn is $3.59/mcf through October 2025). See if they will let you in (each has different rules). I would not be on the SCO now; I would lock into a fixed rate, so see the first bullet point above.

If you live in a NOPEC gas community, which is a large portion of the Akron region, NOPEC's default is called its program rate. That is currently at $7.80/mcf. It’s variable is 3 cents below the SCO (too high) and its fixed rates are $8.65 for 12 months and $7.75 for 24 months. None of those prices are great, so I would probably lock into the $6.29/mcf Direct Energy rate and watch to see if NOPEC rates come down. There is no fee to leave NOPEC. Also, NOPEC gas customers are not being returned to the utility; just the default electricity customers. (If you are not currently a NOPEC customer or live in a NOPEC community and you want to join, it takes some extra steps. You must first cancel any separate contract you have and return to Dominion’s SCO (once you cancel you’ll go back to Dominion automatically) and then NOPEC will send you an opt-out notice in its next mailing, which is usually every other month. (You can check www.nopec.org for a full list of gas and electric communities or call 855-667-3201.)

Pull out your Dominion bill; do a checkup

A lot of people don't know who their supplier is or what rate you are paying. Or I've often heard from readers who made a choice years ago and then didn't do a check-up and were paying a much higher rate since most offers from marketers for even fixed rates will auto renew to a different rate unless you stay on top of things.

Often I get people thanking me after they finally got around to pulling that bill out, only to be shocked by the prices they really were paying because they let life get in the way.

What is the SCO?

The SCO, a monthly rate determined by a state-approved formula, is determined by using the closing price on the third to last day of the previous month on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) plus an "adder," which is determined every February in a supplier auction. For 2020 and 2021, it was 15 cents/mcf, so near wholesale prices. For 2022, effective after April 1, 2022, it is 18 cents/mcf, which is still good. (But only when wholesale market prices are good and they are not good this year, see links above).

Also, because it's based on a state-approved formula, the SCO is transparent, unlike marketers' variable prices.

That formula is set each year during a competitive auction in February. That auction determines the "adder" price for one year. The SCO is based on the New York Mercantile Exchange price on the third to last day in the previous month, plus the "adder," which is generally anything from a few cents to a few dollars.

That new formula goes into effect each year with April/May bills, depending on your billing cycle.

Customers who are already on the SCO don't have to do a thing. You continue to get the SCO unless you choose your own provider for a fixed rate or a variable rate from another marketer or through an aggregation, which is a government bulk-buying group.

Every year in April, Dominion randomly re-assigns the winning bidders in the auction to customers, so you may see a new name on your bill next to the SCO, but it should make no difference to you.

I've been covering the natural gas market for more than 20 years. For many years, I chose a fixed rate since the SCO was not a good price, but in recent years when the SCO and its adder formula were near wholesale market prices when they were at record lows, we saved a lot of money. But the SCO lately is not the way to go, but it is still a good marker to help us gauge prices.

Here's the latest Standard Choice Offer or SCO price:

The price of natural gas for Dominion Energy Ohio residential customers who have not chosen their own provider continues its see-sawing and mostly high prices.

The Standard Choice Offer, or SCO, and the price for Dominion customers who have not chosen their own provider or who are not in a community aggregation is $8.87/mcf, effective Aug. 11. It was $6.73/mcf in July.

All customers pay a fixed basic monthly charge, regardless of your usage volume. That cost is $40.43. The biggest portion of that increase is due to something called the Pipeline Replacement Rider, to reimburse Dominion for a 25-year-long pipeline replacement program. Here's an article I wrote that explains the latest increase in the fee, effective May 12, 2021.

The monthly charge is broken down into these charges:

A Basic Service Charge of $17.58, which covers the fixed costs of delivering gas to their homes.

A Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement (PIR) Cost Recovery Charge of $16.81.

A Capital Expenditure Program (CEP) Rider of $5.50. The PUCO approved this rider December 30, 2020, which enables the company to recover costs associated with certain non-PIR and non-AMR capital investment.

An Infrastructure Development Rider of 55 cents.

A credit of 1 cent for AMR Cost Recovery charge.

The usage-based charge, or cost to deliver the gas to your home, regardless of your provider, is 79 cents/mcf.

For reference, if you like knowing all the details of each month's Dominion bills and watching the SCO price, watch for monthly updates at this website, generally early each month: www.dominionenergy.com/ohio/rates-and-tariffs/rate-schedules and choose "Residential GSS-R" on the first box under "General Sales Service." The SCO is also listed on the top of the PUCO's Apples to Apples chart at www.energychoice.ohio.gov

What about other charges on my bill?

All customers have a "Tax Savings Credit Rider," which began in April 2020. The credit was the result of a 2017 federal law that changed tax rates for utilities, which needed to return those savings to customers. Dominion was allowed to spread those returns over a 38-year period. It started as a $5.41 per month credit, which then went down to $2.61 per month with last April's bills. It is recalculated each year and this month, the credit will change to $2.47 per month with the April 2022 bill. See more information in the section below and in this story.

The Standard Choice Offer is the default rate for eligible residential customers and nonresidential customers with annual usage of 200 Mcf or less, who have not selected an Energy Choice supplier and who do not participate in a governmental aggregation program.

You can also sign up for price alerts via text or email from the PUCO when the Dominion SCO price changes monthly. You can sign up via a link on the Apples to Apples chart for the Dominion territory or here.

Here's some historical Dominion Energy Ohio SCO prices for the last several years:

Below, I have been keeping track of the SCO price for several years, but you can also see more historical prices at this Dominion link: https://www.dominiongaschoice.com/historical-rates

2022:

August, $8.87/mcf; July $6.73/mcf; June $9.08/mcf; May $7.45/mcf; April $5.52/mcf; March $4.72/mcf; Feb. $6.42/mcf; Jan. $4.17/mcf

2021:

Dec. 2021 $5.60/mcf; Nov. 2021 $6.35/mcf; Oct. 2021 $5.99, Sept. 2021 $4.52, August 2021 $4.19, July 2021 $3.77/mcf, June 2021: $3.13/mcf, May 2021: $3.08/mcf; April 2021: $2.74/mcf; March 2021: $3.00/mcf; Feb. 2021, $2.91/mcf; Jan 2021: $2.62/mcf

2020:

Dec. 2020: $3.05/mcf, Nov. 2020: $3.1, 5Oct. 2020: $2.25/mcf; Sept. 2020: $2.72/mcf; August 2020: $2.00/mcf; July 2020: $1.65/mcf; June 2020: $1.87/mcf; May 2020: $1.94/mcf; April 2020: $1.78/mcf; March 2020: $2.04/mcf; Feb 2020: $2.10/mcf; January 2020: $2.38/mcf;

2019:

December 2019: $2.69/mcf; November 2019: $2.82/mcf; October 2019: $2.65/mcf; September 2019: $2.47/mcf; August 2019: $2.36/mcf; July 2019: $2.51/mcf; June 2019: $2.85/mcf; May 2019: $2.79/mcf; April 2019: $2.93/mcf; March 2019: $2.93/mcf; February 2019: $3.02/mcf; January 2019: $3.71/mcf;

2018:

December 2018: $4.79/mcf; November 2018: $3.26/mcf; October 2018: $3.09/mcf; September 2018: $2.97/mcf; August 2018: $2.89/mcf; July 2018: $3.07/mcf; June 2018: $2.95/mcf; May 2018: $2.89/mcf; April 2018: $2.76/mcf; March 2018: $2.64/mcf; February 2018: $3.64/mcf; January 2018: $2.74/mcf;

2017:

December 2017: $3.07/mcf; November 2017: $2.75/mcf; October 2017: $2.97/mcf; September 2017: $2.96/mcf; August 2017: $2.97/mcf; July 2017: $3.07/mcf; June 2017: $3.24/mcf; May 2017: $3.14/mcf; April 2017: $3.18/mcf; March 2017: $2.58/mcf; February 2017: $3.34/mcf; January 2017: $3.88/mcf,

2016:

December 2016: $3.18/mcf, November: $2.71/mcf, October $2.90/mcf, September $2.80/mcf, August $2.62/mcf, July $2.87/mcf, June $1.91/mcf, May $1.95/mcf, April $1.85/mcf, March $1.73/mcf, February $2.21/mcf, January $2.39/mcf,

2015:

December 2015 $2.23, November 2015 $2.05/mcf

(If you live in the Columbia Gas territory, your pricing structures are different, but the principles are the same, so you can still follow my advice in making your choice.)

How do I know if I'm on the SCO?

Pull out your Dominion bill.

You are looking for the price you pay, which is close to the MCF usage on your bill. Bills vary, but look on the left-hand column above "total current charges" for the correct section.

If your bill has the letters "SCO" next to a supplier, you are good to go and you don't have to do anything. As long as the bill says SCO, the supplier itself doesn't matter. Every year in April, Dominion randomly re-assigns the winning bidders in the auction to customers, so you may see a new name on your bill next to the SCO, but it should make no difference to you.

You will continue to get the SCO unless you choose your own provider for a fixed rate or a variable rate from another marketer or through an aggregation, which is a government bulk-buying group (make sure you read the aggregation section below).

You can also use an educational website Dominion has set up with pictures of sample bills, to help you find where your supplier costs are.

How do I get the SCO?

As you spot-check your bill, if you are still on a fixed rate, or higher than the SCO, find out how much time is left on your contract and if there is a cancellation fee. Some fees can be hefty — but you likely will save — if your rate is high.

The average household uses about 100 mcf of gas a year. Take the difference between prices and multiply by 100 to see the savings.

To switch to the SCO, call Dominion at 800-362-7557 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mondays tend to be the among the busiest days, so perhaps pick a different day to call.

Tell Dominion you want to cancel your current provider and switch.

It will take up to two billing cycles to switch to what is called an "SSO" (the same price as the SCO). If by the third month, you don't see "SCO," call Dominion.

During the time you have the SSO, don't worry that the price looks higher.

Despite my advocating for Dominion to change their bill, it does not give you a separate line item for delivery charges, so that SSO price includes both the SCO and delivery charges, which everyone pays. In small print, it will list the SCO price.

One note: a PUCO change a few years ago means nonresidential customers are no longer eligible for the SCO and must choose their own provider or pay what's called the MRR or "monthly retail rate." You can read here for your choices if you're a small nonresidential customer -- and read a section below for more information

What if I just want a fixed rate?

That is what I 've been doing since the fall of 2021 and read more info about that above. Remember, this is not a one-size-fits all decision. Some will want to go with your community's aggregation and some may want to find a fixed rate. With prices changing so rapidly, the offer I got may not be available to you.

You can research fixed and variable rates on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's Apples to Apples chart, www.energychoice.ohio.gov or 800-686-7826. Make sure you choose "Dominion East Ohio" for your territory.

To easily find "fixed" rates, use the filter on the left and choose "fixed" rate under "rate type" and "filter results." Then you can click on the arrow at the top of the chart under the column for MCF/$ prices and it will filter it from lowest to highest or vice versa.

Make sure you do not agree to a rate with a monthly fee attached or if you choose one with a high cancellation rate, you need to be willing to stick with the rate for the term.

Some of the offers were "special web offers" or only only for new customers or only if you bundled both your electricity and natural gas with the same company. Read the terms and conditions.

Some of the monthly variable prices sometimes look competitive to the SCO, but keep in mind most of the marketers don't have a formula they will share, so their prices could swing or they could offer a cheap price one month and high the next. They also may have a lag and are reporting last month's rate. Read this column I wrote about some people who thought they were getting a good variable price, but it turns out they weren't.(Followup: This marketer, PALMCO, doing business as Indran Energy, was banned from the state of Ohio for five years after a PUCO investigation. 10-11-2021 update: This company settled a second case with the PUCO and will be offering refunds.) I also tell readers who call me about a "great" fixed rate for say, six months to a year, that they just need to be careful if they take it, that they keep track of when the contract ends and what the rate will be after. Too often, I talk to readers who have gotten a great rate and then life happens and when they check their rate a year or so later, they find out they have been overpaying because after their original contract ended, they got moved to an unregulated variable rate.

It's important to remember that the Nymex is just an indicator of what the market believes prices will be. Variables like weather, storage inventories, use of natural gas for power generation and the like will inevitably cause actual prices to differ from those Nymex projections.

How do I switch from my current contract?

Make sure you know who your provider is by pulling your bill out. If you know the terms and conditions and whether there are any cancellation fees, then you don't need to contact your current provider. You can just sign up with your new provider and they will notify Dominion to notify your former provider. If you are the SCO, there are no fees to change. If you are unsure if the marketer you are with has a cancellation fee, call to ask. To figure out if the cancellation fee is worth it, the average residential customer uses 100 mcf a year, so take the difference between the two prices and multiply it by 100 to see if your potential savings would be worth any cancellation fee. This is also why I usually suggest only locking into a contract with a cancellation fee you are willing to pay.

It takes up to two billing cycles to make any switch, so keep that in mind.

No crystal ball

Since none of us have that crystal ball to know exactly what will happen with prices, I can't give you the slam-dunk answer. Whatever you choose, if it is a competitive rate at the time, you are probably going to do fine and don't lose too much sleep over it. But stay on top of it and make sure you don't lose track and let your contract auto-renew to a really high rate. That's where you could get stung.

I heard something about a big credit on Dominion bills for some tax settlement?

I wrote a story on Dec. 5, 2019 about a tax settlement that Dominion reached with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and Ohio Consumers' Counsel. This was part of a federal law that reduced taxes for companies nationwide. By law, PUCO-regulated utilities in the state must return that money. Here's the information about how Dominion customers will receive their credits, beginning with April 2020 bills. Also, I received some follow-up questions from readers: If you've moved away from Dominion territory, you do not retroactively or separately get your refund. All PUCO-regulated utilities were required to reach a settlement regarding how they'd return the credits, so if you move to another utility in Ohio, you would get the credits through that utility, even if you are a new customer. Same with someone moving into Dominion territory. Also, municipally-owned utilities, like Cuyahoga Falls, don't pay the federal corporate tax or collect it from customers, so would not have any credits to return.

Dominion is allowed to return the money over a 38 year period. The first year had a larger credit of $5.41 a month, followed by $2.61 per month in 2021. Beginning with April 2022 bils, the credit is $2.47 per month.

What is an aggregation?

I've written a lot about aggregations, or bulk-buying via communities, but there still seems to be confusion about them. Community officials created aggregation groups in the early 2000s, after voters passed ballot measures allowing the groups to be formed to shop for gas and electricity. Officials have told me over the years that they do their best to get the best price, but there's no guarantee that the price is the best or will beat what you can get on your own, or lately with the SCO. Aggregations automatically include community members who haven't actively chosen their own fixed rate or variable rate supplier.

For those who have "chosen" the SCO, for aggregation purposes, you're still included in the aggregations, unless you opt-out, so make sure you don't ignore those notices.

If you inadvertently get switched to an aggregation, call Dominion and say you want to switch back to the SCO. Aggregation contracts typically don't have cancellation fees or if they do, a low one.

Aggregations are on different cycles, but many renew in the fall. They also have different rules based on the local legislation. Some will let you in at any time, called an opt-in. But some will only allow you in during the open-enrollment period, which is when you must opt-out or automatically be included. Check with your local aggregation or community.

My tune has changed in the fall of 2021 and with rising prices and the need to move off the SCO, some aggregations are worth looking at.

But they're all not all a slam-dunk.

I was not a fan of the city of Akron's aggregation, which in October 2021 was going to mirror the soaring SCO through the winter months before coming down to a $4.06/mcf fixed rate in May 2022 bills through November 2024. As I mentioned in my April 24, 2022 column, if you were able to weather the winter, that $4.06/mcf fixed rate beginining in May 2022 bills is a good one. Details on how to get that can be found in my update column and above.

A large aggregation group in our area is NOPEC, or the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council. The consortium of 242 natural gas and electricity communities with nearly 1 million customers includes parts of Summit County, much of Portage County, parts of Medina county and Stark county. It is the largest community aggregation in our area.

Summit County townships and the city of New Franklin joined NOPEC beginning in October 2017. The newest community to join NOPEC is Cuyahoga Falls in early 2018.

NOPEC has some communities that are both natural gas and electric - many Portage County communities and a few Medina and Summit— but a large majority in Summit are gas-only communities.

Summit County's gas aggregation contract is NOT for ALL communities in the county; most have their own aggregations. Here's a map to check on your community.

NOPEC has traditionally offered two programs to its natural gas customers: what it calls its "Program Price," which is typically competitive with the market and can change anywhere from monthly to every 60 days or so.

Click here for the latest NOPEC prices and read my advice above about the latest.

NOPEC also has separate electric rates for participating communities (not all natural gas NOPEC communities are electric).

Permanently opting out

Customers on the SCO or those who don't have their own contract with a natural gas provider are automatically included on lists Dominion is required to share with retail marketers and aggregation groups. If you don't want on those lists, opt out through Dominion. Go online here to choose to opt out of the "Eligible Customer List" or call 800-362-7557 or write Dominion at Box 5759, Cleveland, OH 44101-0759.

Tell them you want to get off the "Eligible Customer List."

I've done this so that I don't accidentally get grouped into my community's aggregation contract, if I happen to miss the opt-out notice in the mail.

This doesn't mean all gas offers by mail will end. I still get some offers, likely because I'm still on some mailing lists as a former customer.

But it also proved a disadvantage to me in October 2021 when I was considering whether to rejoin the aggregation for my NOPEC community at the next enrollment date when pricing was rising. Because I had opted out of communication, by the time I get off the Dominion list and maybe back onto a list with NOPEC, it could take four months. So I'm likely going to get off the Do Not Market list to give me the option later, should I want it. This is a slight quirk with NOPEC communities since not all have legislation that allow people to opt-in when they want. NOPEC officials are working with communities to propose changing legislation, but have to do it in each community.

If you are not currently a NOPEC customer or live in a NOPEC community and you want to join, it takes some extra steps. You must first cancel any separate contract you have and return to Dominion’s SCO (once you cancel you’ll go back to Dominion automatically) and then NOPEC will send you an opt-out notice in its next mailing, which is usually every other month. (You can check www.nopec.org for a full list of gas and electric communities or call 855-667-3201.)

Budget billing explained

Budget billing is an option offered to give customers a way to have consistent payments by estimating usage based on normal weather, historical consumption and the customer's rate at the time of enrollment or during the annual review in May. A review is also conducted in November to make any necessary adjustments to minimize large over-or underpayments for the annual true-up in May.

It's a way for customers to spread out the costs of their heating bill over the course of a year where they will be paying the same amount year-round instead of paying the high actual costs during the winter. It also means that during the summer months when very little natural gas is being used, you're paying a higher amount.

I have been using budget billing for years and find it very helpful so I don't get huge swings in my bills during the winter heating months.

What about nonresidential, nonprofit, church or small-business accounts?

If you are a small business or nonresidential account, such as a church, the state eliminated the SCO choice for you in 2013.

The PUCO allowed Dominion to eliminate the SCO for commercial or nonresidential customers. Consumer advocates at the time said removing the benchmark was unfair, and the system wasn't broken. Dominion officials said the market could become more competitive if the SCO wasn't available to commercial customers.

Those customers had to take either the Monthly Variable Rate or MVR, which was that non-regulated monthly variable that was super high, or find their own rate.

As of Feb. 2020, there's good news. Again, read my full column on this, but I will try to summarize below as well.

But for small non-residential customers who use 200 mcf a year annually, you can get the SCO as your default and will automatically be switched if you are currently on the MVR.

A second set of customers affected in this proposed settlement are non-residential accounts that use a total of 200 to 500 mcf a year.

For these customers, if they return to Dominion from a supplier, they will not automatically get the SCO, but a new rate that replaces the MVR called the MRR or Monthly Retail Rate. That rate has been set up with some "guardrails."

Marketers who want to have customers on the MRR rate each month will put in their rate. The MRR rate for that month will be the median or the middle price of all those that are turned in.

So, for instance, if there are an odd number of marketers, like 9, the price in the middle, or the number 5 price will be the MRR price for the month. If there are an even number of marketers, like 10, the MRR price will be the average of the two in the middle, or prices 5 and 6. What should encourage the marketers to put in a competitive price is they all must charge the median MRR price and the marketers whose bids were above that price that month will also not get any new customers.

Until we see how the marketers are going to be bidding with the MRR pricing, we really won't know how competitive it will be. The PUCO will be sharing those numbers likely on its Apples to Apples chart.

As part of the settlement, customers in this second set will get the MRR automatically if they return to Dominion — but they are allowed to ask for the SCO, which is good; non-residential customers have not been eligible for the SCO since 2013.

Unfortunately, nonresidential customers who use 500 mcf or more a year are the losers in the settlement. These users (your larger businesses and in many cases churches, depending on size) are not allowed to ask for the SCO, so their only choices are the MRR or choosing their own provider with a marketer or perhaps an aggregation. For instance, my church is going through an aggregation of other churches.

One new thing I found out was there's a provision in state law for nonprofits that use more than 500 mcf (and are usually not allowed into government aggregations because of their size) that would allow the nonprofit to request an exemption to be added to the government aggregation. To do that, contact the PUCO at 800-686-7826 or your community aggregation and ask for the "nonprofit declaration form." That may be a choice to get you a better rate.

Another option is to check with an association, such as your church denomination, regional conference, or other small group, to see if they have created an aggregation group or bulk buying group to save on utilities. Some church denominations participate in aggregations. If you do choose a variable, since wholesale rates are cheap now, know that most companies don't share how they determine their variable rates, so you'll have to keep an eye on them.

Inside a bucket above the the street, a lineman for Ohio Edison gets ready to reconnect a wire that came down in 2018 in front of Hoover Price Campus Center at Mount Union in Alliance.

What about FirstEnergy or Ohio Edison or electric suppliers?

People often ask about my advice for electricity offers. It's not as simple as the SCO and natural gas. You can shop around at www.energychoice.ohio.govand look for a fixed rate, comparing it to your "price to compare" on your bill, which is the utility's default rate. If you switch, watch contract lengths, price and cancellation fees.

I wrote an updated column on on Aug. 28, 2022, which gave the latest information of electricity and natural gas and explained a move by NOPEC, the area's largest aggregator to return it's 550,000 electricity customers on its Standard Program Price back to the FirstEnergy utility. (Market prices are very high right now and the utility price will save people money).

The advice for the fall of 2022 for electricity is opposite natural gas, which is to likely go back to the utility default (but first check with your community aggregation since some besides NOPEC may have locked in cheaper rates before the run-up in pricing). FirstEnergy's utilities, including Ohio Edison in our area, use an auction system to buy electricity ahead of time and its current default rate is better since those auctions were before the price run-up.

Many communities in our area are also under an aggregation with Energy Harbor, the newly formed company after former Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions emerged from bankruptcy and kept its contracts.

On Aug. 8, 2020, I wrote this column in response to readers asking whether they should look for a new electricity provider in light of the July 21 arrest by federal agents of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four other men, including lobbyists for FirstEnergy Corp. and its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions, known as FES.

On Feb. 14, 2021, I wrote another column that addressed the scandal and was a primer on FirstEnergy and electricity. It also addressed Energy Harbor.

August 28, 2022 update:

If you're not in a NOPEC community, you should still do a checkup to see if you're getting the best price possible for electricity. You can check your bill to see who your current supplier is or contact your local community to see if you are in an aggregation. Many communities in our area are on aggregation deals with Energy Harbor, the former FirstEnergy Solutions. Those contract rates used to be a certain percentage off the utility’s “price to compare,” but they are now all on fixed rates. If your community was locked in before this spring/summer run-up, it’s possible you are on a better rate than the “price to compare,” so you should stick with it or see if you can get into it.

Here are a few of the area Energy Harbor contracts: Akron and Barberton both are on a fixed rate of 4.97 cents/kWh through May 2025; Green is 4.91 cents/kWh through May 2024; and Tallmadge is 4.96 cents/kWh through May 2024. Summit County townships (with the exception of Sagamore Hills, which is in the NOPEC aggregation) are in an Energy Harbor contract for 4.67 cents/kWh through May 2024.

You can call Energy Harbor to find out more: 888-254-6359. If your community is not with Energy Harbor, call your local community or search online.

The bottom line is that if your community aggregation rate is below the current “price to compare” of 6.7 cents/kWh, stick with your current contract. Similarly, if you locked in to a fixed-rate contract on your own that beats the price to compare, stay where you are.

There are often calls or offers that marketers send to your house offering a free month of electricity or saying they're cheaper than the utility. Make sure you're doing your proper research. Often, their prices are not cheaper, even with one month free.

Also, remember that only about 55 percent of an electric bill, called the generation portion, is "shoppable" for customers looking for the best rate. The other 45 percent is set by regulators and cannot change.

What do you think about "green" or "clean" energy offers?

Green energy is definitely more expensive and that's a choice you need to make since that is likely double the cost you are paying now. The way green energy has been explained to me is it is like water being put into a bathtub. If you pay for green energy, you are paying for cleaner water to be put into the bathtub.

You won't specifically get green energy to your home, but the water that comes out of the other end of the bathtub will be slightly cleaner with some green energy. You will have to make the decision whether you are willing to pay a premium for the green energy.

There is also a marketer offering a "fixed monthly rate" of $49.99 for electricity. The average residential household uses 750 kw per month, so if you do the math of $49.99 divided by 750, that's 6.66 cents. Use that figure to do your research. You'll likely find a cheaper price by looking at other marketers and if you are in a government aggregation, you may already have a cheaper price.

What do you think of the "protection" programs offered by utilities for various things like your water line?

My short answer is that it depends on the age of your home and what repairs you think it may need. This is not like typical home insurance or auto insurance, where it is necessary to have it. This is optional insurance and you need to read the fine print closely to see what it covers and doesn't cover.

If you have the discipline to put that $5 or so a month away in an emergency savings account, if you ever need it, you'll have it and it will have saved you a lot of money versus that monthly premium.

I once wrote a column about a reader who inadvertently paid for water line protection and sewer protection for years and he has no water lines. The company gave him a refund after I contacted them.

