Betty Rae’s ice cream wasn’t served in this part of the Kansas City metro. Until now

One of Kansas City’s most loved ice cream brands, Betty Rae’s, is now being served by the scoop for the first time north of the river.

Fetterman’s, a deli at 2405 N.W. Prairie View Road in Platte City, is scooping 16 flavors of Betty Rae’s ice cream. Ice cream sandwiches will soon be added to the menu, too.

Fetterman’s is scooping up 16 flavors of Betty Rae’s ice cream. Jill Wendholt Silva/The Kansas City Star

Owner Scott Fetterman began serving Betty Rae’s in cups and cones about three weeks ago and said families in the Northland relish enjoying the treats closer to home.

“I knew the demand for the product would be pretty high,” Fetterman said. “Kansas Citians love Betty Rae’s.”

Betty Rae’s three locations are in the River Market at 412 Delaware St., Waldo at 7140 Wornall Road, and Olathe at 10470 S. Ridgeview Road. In November, Betty Rae’s announced it would begin selling pints at Cosentino-owned grocery stores, whose locations are listed online at cosentinos.com.

Betty Rae’s fits in with a hodgepodge of other local products sold at Fetterman’s.

After working in the grocery industry for 25 years, Fetterman opened his own store in December 2022. Fetterman’s offers fresh sandwiches, deli meats and cheeses, and an array of grab-and-go favorites.

Fetterman also serves cups of Messenger Coffee, and seven brews of the Northland’s Lucky Elixir Kombucha on tap.

“I kind of have a knack for special foods and ingredients,” Fetterman said.

After Betty Rae’s new owner Matt Shatto purchased the company in May, he promised to get more cones in the hands of customers across the Kansas City metro.

Betty Rae’s opened its Olathe location in September. At the time, Shatto told The Star Betty Rae’s was looking for even more locations in the area.

“We’re bringing a local concept that is really best in its class,” Shatto said.

Betty Rae’s locations closed Christmas Eve and will reopen Jan. 12, but Fetterman’s is currently scooping ice cream.