Dec. 31—Betty White, one of America's most beloved celebrities, died Friday at the age of 99, just short of her 100th birthday.

Few people, however, know she lived briefly in Ohio for a few months in an area county, and she hated the experience.

White married World War II pilot Dick "Bud" Barker in 1945, and she planned to live with him in California.

However, she recounted Barker instead drove her to Belle Center, a village in Logan County. She called Belle Center a chicken farm.

They lived there with Barker's mother and father.

"They would send me out to kill a chicken and bring it in for dinner," White was quoted in a Daily Beast article from about 10 years ago.

She said she was such an animal lover that she could not do that.

White and Barker divorced later that year.

"I couldn't hack it, so I split and came back to California," White told Newsweek.