Betty White’s death at 99 shocks fans, celebrities. ‘Thought she would live forever’

Betty White, a beloved actress and Hollywood icon, is dead at 99, media outlets report.

White, who was adored as much for her personality off-screen as her performances on camera, was just weeks away from turning 100.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent, Jeff Witjas, told PEOPLE magazine in a statement on Friday, Dec. 31. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to express their grief, and to honor a career and life unlike any other.

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

NOT BETTY WHITE DYING TWO WEEKS BEFORE SHE TURNS 100 pic.twitter.com/OhlkA6g4Ux — Kelley (@kelleymcgrathx) December 31, 2021