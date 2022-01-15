Betty White's Westchester Days + Flood Watch
Share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network:
HV Tattoo Parlor Owner Accused Of Seditious Conspiracy For Jan. 6
Peekskill 18-Year-Old Shoots At Occupied Car Near School: PD
Letter To The Editor: Putnam DA's Office Launches New Initiatives
Congers Contractor Accused Of Fraud To Avoid Worker Comp Premiums
Letter To The Editor: Act To Save Westchester's Clout In Congress
Manhunt Continues After Victim Shot In Front Of Yonkers Home
» Across the Tri-State
Patch shares a few of the day’s must-read items from our regional network. Thank you for reading.
» Find Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook Pages
» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories
This article originally appeared on the New City Patch