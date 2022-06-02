Beulah Elementary custodian allegedly found with over 200 child porn pictures, videos

After a months-long investigation, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a former Escambia County School District employee for allegedly for possessing over 200 child pornography files.

Pensacola resident DeAntonio Jackson, 35, was arrested June 1, just one day after he submitted his resignation as a custodian for Beulah Elementary School.

Escambia Schools Communication Coordinator Cody Strother said he could not comment on whether an internal investigation is underway, but said "children's safety is our highest priority."

According to the Jackson's arrest report, ECSO received a CyberTipline report on Jan. 4, 2022, that two child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) were uploaded to Google Photos and two other files were uploaded to a website on Dec. 28, 2021.

After the IP address was traced to Jackson's home on Feb. 4, a search of the premises took place April 14 where deputies reportedly found an SD card containing child pornography.

The reports states Jackson told deputies during an interview he allegedly viewed the SD card video accidentally, but he did watch adult pornography daily including in the parking lot of Beulah Elementary.

However, a forensic analysis of his phone after its seizure on April 18 "resulted in the extraction of over two hundred files of CSAM, some of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of five."

After the discovery, deputies interviewed Jackson a second time on May 17, showing him the 200-plus files of child pornography. Jackson asked for legal counsel and the interview ended, leading to his arrest warrant.

According to Escambia County Jail records, Jackson remained in custody Thursday on $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County School custodian arrested for child porn possession