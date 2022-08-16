The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable Welcomes New Member LION

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

August 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ -The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. BIER aims to affect sector change through work focused on water stewardship, energy efficiency and climate change, beverage container recycling, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem services.

Joining members, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, MillerCoors, Molson Coors, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, and Pernod Ricard, LION will be contributing to BIER’s collaborative approach of accelerating the development of sustainable solutions through beverage industry-specific data collection, methodologies, standard-setting, and best practice sharing.

LION is a leading beverage company headquartered in Sydney, Australia and also has operations in New Zealand and the United States. LION produces, markets, sells and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and operates microbreweries. LION’s portfolio of beloved brands spans beer, cider, wine, spirits, and kombucha. LION’s sustainability approach aims to strengthen the resilience of the communities in which the company operates, champion responsible use of its products and ensures its environmental legacy has a positive impact now and for future generations.

"BIER is delighted to welcome LION to its membership and benefit from their diversity of experience building environmental sustainability in their business, products and communities that they operate. Every BIER member brings a wealth of practical, pre-competitive technical knowledge that collectively enhances the impact that beverage companies can make in their markets and products, and we expect LION will be no exception. Their membership validates the value that BIER delivers to its members and our vision that the beverage industry is globally recognized as the leader in advancing environmental sustainability.” ~ Dan Pierce, Executive Director of BIER

LION’s Group General Counsel and Head of External Relations and Sustainability Libby Davidson said: “At LION, we realise that as a large business with thousands of team members across the globe, and as the custodian of brands that hold a special place in the lives of millions more, what we say and do matters. We’re determined to use that power to produce immediate and lasting benefits for society and our environment,” Davidson said.

“Joining BIER contributes to LION's ongoing sustainability journey, and builds a pathway to help us tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges we collectively face as a global industry.”

Through market leadership of its members, BIER has positioned itself as the sustainable voice of the industry. These partnerships generate positive awareness among key stakeholders and consumers alike on efforts towards sustainable solutions.

About BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, MillerCoors, Molson Coors, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, and Pernod Ricard. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com.

About LION

LION is a leading beverage company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. With origins dating back 180 years, LION is known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, community and sustainability. LION is a pioneer in brewing and continues to innovate across a range of adult beverages. Its core beer portfolio includes many locally loved brands such as XXXX, Little Creatures, James Squire, Emerson’s, Speights and Panhead, more recently adding international craft brands Fourpure, Magic Rock and New Belgium to the fold. LION also has an enviable portfolio of NZ wine brands, a premium fine wine business in North America and shareholdings in Four Pillars Gin and Remedy Kombucha. LION employs close to 3,500 people across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. www.lionco.com

