Beverage truck Sweet Sipz hosts soft opening for new indoor location

Looking for more variety in your beverages? One Amarillo "food truck" now offers more with its on-the-go beverage truck and trailer, as local beverage business Sweet Sipz is hosting a soft opening for its new physical location coming soon.

Sweet Sipz owner Darcy Marvin spoke about her family moving to the Amarillo area a few years ago after previously living in Utah, where soda cookie shops are common and seen on "every corner." After moving to Amarillo and craving the specialty drinks herself, she decided to create a business centered around the specialty drinks, based off a business that was originally founded in Canyon.

"When we moved down here, I looked around and thought, 'Where are all of the soda shops? Where does everyone get their soda and cookies?' But there weren't any, other than Sonic, but it isn't the same," Marvin said.

"I considered franchising one of the other stores in Utah, but financially that wasn't panning out. So, I dropped the dream until I found a business out of Canyon that made specialty sodas, and I supported them. That is where I got my drinks, until a few months later they posted that their truck was for sale, and I just knew I needed to do this. I turned to my husband at 10 o'clock that night when I first saw the post, and I said, 'We are buying this.' And he just nodded his head. He didn't even argue; he knew I was going to do it," Marvin added.

Local Sweet Sipz beverage business owner, Darcy Marvin, hands out specialty soda drinks to customers as she prepares to open a new indoor location at 3703 Wolflin Ave.

Local Sweet Sipz beverage business owner, Darcy Marvin, talks about moving to Amarillo and opening her dream soda business and now expanding to include an indoor location located at 3703 Wolflin Ave.

Marvin said she purchased the business in early February of this year and began her specialty soda business shortly after. Since its establishment, Marvin has been able to manage the mobile soda truck as well as the soda trailer but is most excited to see her goal of having a brick and mortar location come to fruition within two years of opening.

With the truck and trailer, Marvin and her band of 10 employees have offered their services at football games, weddings, birthdays, parties, grand openings, lunch events, and other specialty events, offering her flavored sodas, teas, and lemonades with more than 60 syrups and purees. The beverage truck also serves desserts, including various cookie and brownie choices, as well as gluten free options.

"Once someone tries our drinks, they usually love it. ... Our crowd favorite is definitely the Smooth Dr. Pepper, and in second place (is) the Buttery Beer, which is a butterscotch Root Beer and S'more Root Beer," Marvin said.

In the crowd favorite Smooth Dr. Pepper, Marvin serves the perfect medley of coconut, vanilla, crème and Dr. Pepper. Some hidden gems that the menu includes are "Summer Lovin,'" a pineapple, strawberry, and coconut Pepsi; their "Brown Cow," a chocolate, vanilla crème Root Beer; and "Lime in the Coconut," including coconut, fresh lime and Pepsi.

After attending several events with other food truck businesses, Marvin reached out to Hood Eats, a local food truck centered business that not only serves their own food, but hosts events and created a space for other area food trucks.

Through Hood Eats, Marvin said she was able to create a larger customer base at the Exchange Food Park, where she was the approached by the owners of Hood Eats to offer her drinks in an indoor location of an upcoming food truck hub.

According to Marvin, she plans to host a soft opening introducing her drinks in the new permanent location on Monday, Dec. 11, followed by a grand opening in January, including several food trucks and the official opening of the space owned and managed by Hood Eats.

The permanent location to be opened is located at 3703 Wolflin Ave., across the street from Tascosa High School. Marvin said that she will have a permanent staff at the location to offer drinks while she continues to manage and run the food truck and trailer locations.

In the future, Marvin is hoping to open a secondary location with a drive-through on another side of town, and mobile catering capabilities to offer her customers more access to her business for indoor capabilities.

To stay up to date with Sweet Sipz, follow them on Facebook or Instagram at Sweet Sipz Texas.

To book Sweet Sipz for catering, email them at sweetsipz@gmail.com or message them on their social medias.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sweet Sipz to host soft opening Dec. 11 for new site at Wolflin Ave.