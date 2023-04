The Daily Beast

Fox NewsAn upset Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave an impassioned plea to Fox News viewers Thursday that indicted former President Donald Trump needs their money, and he needs it right now.Speaking to Sean Hannity on a night where commentary on Fox News has verged on the apocalyptic as a result of the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, Graham, historically one of Trump’s most talkative defenders in the Senate, once more gave a performance that is sure to keep him in Trump’s good graces.Declarin