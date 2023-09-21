Beverly Hills bans use of shaving cream, silly string on Halloween night

The use of silly string, shaving cream, and hair removal products by anyone under 21 is officially banned in Beverly Hills during Halloween to prevent pranks.

The Beverly Hills City Council unanimously adopted a new ordinance during their meeting on Tuesday. The ordinance prohibits the possession of prank objects, as recommended by the Beverly Hills Police Department. The ordinance aims to ensure a safe Halloween for children, parents and residents.

From 6 a.m. on Oct. 31st to 6 a.m. on November 1st, the ban will be in effect every year. This ban will be enforced as part of BHPD's standard Halloween deployment. Violations may be issued as misdemeanors, infractions, or civil administrative actions, depending on the breach's specific conditions and circumstances.

All citizens must follow the new ordinance in Beverly Hills, and the Police Department is taking necessary measures to ensure compliance. Trained city staff will be deployed throughout the city to provide "education" to citizens, and citations will be issued if necessary.

