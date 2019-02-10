Beverly Hills becoming a 'theme park'? City strives to be exclusive, but open to tourists

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- With its movieland fame and glamour, Beverly Hills has become one of Southern California's top tourist attractions.

And that realization may be a sore subject for some residents.

Cities that are enclaves of the rich and famous often maintain an air of reserve. Not Beverly Hills. Every day, vanloads of tourists flood the sidewalks of Rodeo Drive. They gawk at millions of dollars of jewelry in store windows, have their photos snapped in front of boutiques like Fendi and Cartier, and occupy tables at upscale restaurants, like Wolfgang Puck’s Spago or The Palm.

But some locals miss the hometown feel of Beverly Hills' downtown, known as the Golden Triangle. There has been chafing at the triangle's creep from upscale shopping district to tourist destination.

"It used to be the businesses in the triangle catered to the local residents," said Phil Savenick, president of the Beverly Hills Historical Society. "That’s not the case anymore."

And it's only getting worse. The city is bracing for the arrival of an extension of the Los Angeles subway, with a new round of tunnel work slated to start later this year. And late last year, City Hall's plan to add a loading zone for tour buses was met with grumbles from some small business owners.

In writing the city to oppose the new parking zone, psychotherapist Sandra Garfield complained in November that, "loud tourists would vastly disturb the many professional offices" on her block.

Clinical psychologist Robert Morris, whose office is also nearby, wrote, "the tour buses cheapen the feel of our city. At peak tour times, my patients remark that the city of Beverly Hills is becoming a theme park, with tour buses much like Universal Studios."

The tour buses likely aren't going away anytime soon. Tourism has increasingly proven to be a boon to Beverly Hill's coffers. Sales and lodging taxes contributed $56.6 million in 2016, the last time that the city's Conference & Visitors Bureau released its survey. Beverly Hills saw 7.4 million visitors, up nearly 23 percent from two years prior.

City officials say they don't want to be known as a haven just for the rich. Rather, they want tourists of all stripes.

"We want everyone to feel they are welcome, that they have something they can enjoy in our city," said City Councilmember Lili Bosse, who grew up in Beverly Hills.

She points out that there are now benches on Rodeo Drive where tourists, from looky-loos to serious luxury shoppers, can take a break. In 2017, Bosse pushed to expand the city's appeal by creating a program called BOLD, for Beverly Hills Open Later Days, in which downtown stores stay open late on designated days in summer or during the holidays. The evenings typically feature entertainment like fireworks, live music or DJs.

"There's something for everybody -- coffee houses, hip places, hotels...great parks," Bosse said.

Today's retail scene is a far cry from the Beverly Hills of Bosse's youth. Back then, she rode her bike around downtown and went to the Thrifty drug store, where ice cream cones were a nickel.

Savenick, too, pines for the Beverly Hills he once knew, the city where his parents settled after buying a house for $60,000 in 1957. (In December, the average Beverly Hills home sold for $2.5 million, reports real estate tracker CoreLogic, up 8 percent from the year before. For comparison, the median home prince in 2018 for Southern California was $581,500.)

Residents still talk of trying to keep what they refer to as the hometown "Mayberry" feeling of Beverly Hills.

For Savenick, it was growing up in an affluent place and having celebrity neighbors. He recalled one Halloween as a young trick-or-treater in which he knocked on the door of Jack Benny, one of the nation's most famous comedians at the time. The entertainer invited Savenick into the living room and urged him to perform for some assembled guests. He sang "Jingle Bells." Instead of candy, his reward was a silver dollar, which he still possesses.

As more of Rodeo Drive becomes high-end boutiques, there are fewer of the kinds of businesses -- pet stores, toy stores, for example -- that residents came to depend on.