Beverly Hills burglary suspect takes a tumble into swimming pool

A suspected burglar’s escape plan apparently wasn’t up to snuff, as he wound up slipping off a ladder and into swimming pool.

The Beverly Hills Police Department shared a video to Instagram Saturday depicting a man falling off a ladder while trying to climb the roof of a building in a home’s backyard on Jan. 6.

Unfortunately for him, he happened to land in the home’s pool.

While the exact location of the incident was not disclosed, it may have been related to an investigation on South Palm Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.