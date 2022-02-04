Beverly Hills To Host COVID Vaccine Clinic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Beverly Hills residents will have a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 12 at a clinic hosted by the city.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roxbury Park Community Center and will offer first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Anyone age five and older can register for a vaccine appointment using this link. Registration is not necessary but is preferred, according to the city.

The city of Beverly Hills recently became home to massive COVID-19 testing site at 9900 North Santa Monica Boulevard. Visit the 911 COVID Testing website to schedule an appointment.

