Beverly Hills Parents Express Frustration With Masking Policies

BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Many Beverly Hills parents and students expressed frustration with the district's COVID-19 testing and masking policies at the board of education's Feb. 8 meeting.

The tense board of education meeting comes as Los Angeles County decided to maintain its indoor mask mandates despite the majority of California counties relaxing their mandates on Tuesday.

The Beverly Hills School District requires weekly testing for all unvaccinated students and randomized weekly testing for vaccinated students. Masks are required indoors at all times regardless of vaccination status, according to the district's website.



Masks are required for all indoor and high-risk outdoor physical activity where social distancing is not possible, according to the Los Angeles County department of public health.

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate for students effective Wednesday.

The district has seen a sharp decrease in cases since the recent nation-wide spike in COVID-19 cases began to slow down, said superintendent Michael Bregy. Data indicates the district is "in a really good place," Bregy said.



Given this data, board members were most inclined to consider changing the district's testing program and outdoor mask mandate — though they anticipated the county would soon lift its outdoor mask mandate.

The district will not consider ending exposure testing or testing for symptomatic students, said Rebecca Starkins, director of public relations for the district. The district should consider their contracts and relationships with partner testing companies when making decisions about testing regularity, Starkins said.



The district will follow county guidance and local positivity rates when considering any changes to policy, many board members reiterated.

Nearly 20 community members offered arguments for and against a change to the district's masking and testing policies. Most speakers advocated for an end to what they saw as unnecessarily strict masking and testing policies. Most speakers focused on student mental health, enforcement and athletics.

"I was very moved and personally impacted by all of the comments from public comment tonight," board member Amanda Stern said. She added: "We can keep saying 'it was a productive conversation, we get you' and all [that], but it is time for us to make some changes. ... Without a doubt children are suffering."

Multiple BHUSD teachers expressed their support for continuing mask mandates, including Judith Chan, music teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School. While children face a lower risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, mask mandates protect higher risk community member like teachers and parents, she said. Chan emphasized the importance of following county guidance.

"Yes, it is inconvenient and could be uncomfortable to wear a mask all the time. But if that's what it takes for the greater good of the entire school community, then thats what we need to do for now," Chan said.

The board drafted a survey to send to BHUSD parents and guardians to gauge attitudes about COVID-19 policies, board member Gabriel Halimi said. A draft of the survey includes 14 statements that reflect community attitudes and asks respondents to agree or disagree with the statements on a scale. This survey would be followed by similar surveys for students and staff, Halimi said.



This article originally appeared on the Beverly Hills Patch