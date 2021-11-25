Beverly Hills police arrest suspects in connection with series of recent robberies

Beverly Hills police announced Wednesday that officers arrested five suspects they believe are connected to a series of recent robberies.

The first incidents happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officers got two reports of armed street robberies near Elm Drive and Charleville Boulevard, and near Rexford Drive and Charleville.

The suspects fled in a black SUV headed in an unknown direction before officers arrived, but investigators were able to get the SUV's license plate, a description of the vehicle and descriptions of the two suspects, police said.

Police said the victims in the first two robberies were not injured.

Detectives found the SUV near West 54th and Figueroa streets in Los Angeles, police said. Around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, the detectives and Los Angeles police patrol units stopped the vehicle and arrested the man and woman inside. They reported finding a replica firearm inside.

Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne, 22, of Los Angeles, was charged with one count of brandishing an imitation firearm, police said. Justice Rasheedmalike Gill, 25, of Los Angeles, was charged with one count of robbery.

Later on Tuesday, at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed street robbery on Beverly Boulevard west of Doheny Drive, police said.

Suspects fled on foot before officers arrived, police said. They set up a containment area and eventually found three suspects.

Two of the suspects had loaded handguns on them, police said. The victims were not harmed.

One of the suspects is a 16-year-old and is not being named because he is a minor.

Lakeylia Lambert, 37, of Seaside, was charged with one count each of robbery and conspiracy, police said. Isaiah Hudson, 19, of Marina, faces one count each of robbery, conspiracy and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators don't believe the robberies are related to other criminal activity in the city, police said. An investigation into Monday's incidents is ongoing.

Story continues

Anyone with information is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.

They can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the "P3 Tips" mobile app or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.