Beverly Hills police and bomb squad in standoff with motorist on Wilshire Boulevard

Beverly Hills police and bomb squad were in a standoff with a motorist in a usually busy intersection of downtown Saturday night.

Two police cruisers and the bomb squad's armored vehicle surrounded what appeared to be a gray van at Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, which is typically crowded with tourists and shoppers, according to video on television news reports and social media.

The van's windows appeared to be covered in aluminum foil, and one of its back windows looked as if it had been shot out, according to the video footage. Police closed off several streets in the area.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when Beverly Hills police stopped a suspicious vehicle at the popular intersection, officials said.

Police were attempting to make contact with the driver as of 8:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

This report will be updated as more details become available.

