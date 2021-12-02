Beverly Hills Police Say They Will 'Not Rest' Until Jackie Avant's Killer Is Caught
Beverly Hills police held a briefing Wednesday about the shooting death of Jackie Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Jackie Avant was killed during a break-in at the family's Trousdale Estates home earlier in the day. During the press briefing, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the police department will not rest until the killer is caught.