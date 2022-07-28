Beverly man charged in confrontation with group of children

Jul. 28—BEVERLY — A 61-year-old Beverly man has been ordered to stay away from all children following his arraignment in what prosecutors say was a violent confrontation with a group of children last month.

Jeffrey L. Sprankle, of 802 Manor Road, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a child with a dangerous weapon during his arraignment Wednesday in Salem District Court.

The weapon at issue was a bat he'd grabbed during an interaction with several children between the ages of 10 and 12.

The June 18 incident took place near Sprankle's apartment in the complex, where two of the children also live.

The children were playing "Duck, Duck, Goose" when Sprankle approached and began talking to them.

When one of the children told him she was pretending to be a boy, a prosecutor said, Sprankle made a reference to a part of the male anatomy.

The situation turned physical then, when Sprankle hit the girl with a bat and shoved other children to the ground, a prosecutor said. No serious physical injuries were reported, but the children were shaken up.

When he spoke to police, Sprankle allegedly claimed that the children called him "uncle" and that they were simply playing a game. He said he'd fallen on one of the children when he was grabbed around the legs.

Prosecutors filed a request for pre-trial detention for Sprankle, calling his behavior "extremely concerning."

Sprankle's attorney, Grace Edwards, told Judge Carol Ann Fraser that her client says the version of events provided by police was "not exactly" what was said, and that Sprankle maintains he "jokingly" told the girl, "Okay, you have a penis."

That is when the children attacked him, Sprankle's lawyer argued, suggesting that her client could have been seriously injured.

"He could not move," Edwards told the judge.

Sprankle, a retired carpenter who lives with his wife and is on a disability pension, has lived in Massachusetts for eight years, his lawyer said.

Fraser declined to detain Sprankle without bail but shared prosecutors' concerns that he poses a danger to others. She ordered that Sprankle stay away from all children under 18, as well as the victims and witnesses in the case.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

