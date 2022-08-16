Beverly man charged with months of abuse, kidnapping

Aug. 16—BEVERLY — A Beverly man has been indicted in what prosecutors allege is a months-long pattern of abuse that started while his wife was pregnant with their child last summer.

Michael D. Nunn, 42, of 53 Friend St., was arrested in June following an investigation by Beverly police.

On Thursday, he was indicted on a total of 20 counts, including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threats, and domestic assault and battery.

He has been ordered held without bail by a Salem District Court judge. Thursday's indictment moves Nunn's case to Salem Superior Court.

Beverly police went to Nunn's home on June 11 on a report of suspected domestic violence, but at that time, the victim blamed bruises on a fight with Nunn's ex-girlfriend.

Two days later, she showed up at the police station with their infant daughter, and disclosed that she'd been told by Nunn what to say when police were at their home.

She revealed numerous bruises all over her body, as well as cigarette burns on her head and neck, and said she believes her leg may have been broken during a series of beatings, according to a police report.

She described how Nunn had grown increasingly controlling, including demanding that she Facetime or video record when she dropped off two older children from a prior relationship for visitation with their father. When they came home with gifts from their father, Nunn allegedly broke or threw away the items, she told police.

Once she became pregnant, she told police, the abuse escalated and he had kicked her in the stomach. He'd also become verbally abusive to one of her older children.

The woman said Nunn had also become increasingly paranoid, convinced he was being recorded and watched by the television and her older children's iPads, and he'd broken a series of them over the months. He was also convinced the woman's ex-boyfriend had obtained his Apple ID and was using it to send her text messages, according to court papers.

On June 5, while he was going through her phone, he found a message from himself that he did not recall and that had no location information, touching off three days of beatings and other violence, some of it in front of her children.

She told police that Nunn accused her of "playing victim" and putting on makeup to make it appear she was injured.

Nunn had also caused damage in their home, including punching holes in walls and through a canvas print of her and her older daughter.

While she was speaking with an investigator, Nunn repeatedly texted her and told her he'd changed the locks and left her belongings on the lawn.

Later, police spoke with the victim's mother, who said she'd arrived at the house following Nunn's arrest to find his ex-girlfriend removing items and putting them into Nunn's plumbing truck. The victim's mother told her to leave. She left in Nunn's Range Rover.

Nunn had been a licensed plumber, according to state records, until 2013, when his license was revoked.

Police also found methamphetamine in the home.

An arraignment in Superior Court had not been scheduled as of Monday. Nunn is scheduled to be in Salem District Court on Friday for a status hearing in the case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

