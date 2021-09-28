Beverly man charged in threat against Salisbury woman

Sep. 28—SALISBURY — A Beverly man charged with threatening to shoot a local woman was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Dennis J. Caufield, 30, of Vestry Street is charged with threatening to commit a crime and could face additional, more serious charges after police said they found what could be a bullet hole at the home of the Salisbury woman he is accused of threatening, according to court records.

Caufield was arraigned at an area hospital, according to a court official. When asked, a Salisbury police official said Caufield's admittance to the hospital was not related to the alleged offense in Salisbury.

On Friday, the woman went to the police station to report that during an argument days earlier, Caufield threatened to shoot and kill her.

A day before her visit to the police station, the woman said she was awakened by a loud bang. Later Thursday morning, the woman spotted a large hole in a kitchen window "which appeared to be from a bullet," Salisbury police Sgt. James Leavitt wrote in his report.

When she walked closer to the window, the woman found what police believe was a 9mm shell casing.

"As of the writing of this report, the crime scene and ballistics unit of the Massachusetts State Police was on scene at (the address) gathering evidence as to the charges listed above. Additional reports and/or criminal charges may also be pending when that process is complete," Leavitt wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.