Beverly man held in stabbing Thursday evening

Mar. 12—SALEM — A Beverly man is being held without bail on charges that include armed assault with intent to murder, following a stabbing inside a Salem rooming house Thursday evening.

John Galvin, 30, of 8 Sunset Drive, pleaded not guilty Friday to the charges, which also include home invasion, possession of heroin, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violating the city's knife ordinance.

Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan detained Galvin without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on March 18.

The incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel, a rooming house at 116 Lafayette St.

That's when Galvin, who was an acquaintance of the victim, showed up looking for his cell phone charger, which he'd left there earlier Thursday.

The victim's girlfriend told police they were about to go to bed and asked him to leave. Instead, Galvin and the victim got into a struggle, during which Galvin allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

Galvin was found walking outside the building when police arrived. He showed police the bloody knife he'd used, and said the victim had a hammer — which police also found. He was taken to Salem Hospital for surgery to repair a deep cut near his index finger.

The victim spoke briefly with police before undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. He initially said he was attacked by an unknown assailant who had entered his home, then told police he'd stabbed himself.

Galvin was also awaiting trial in an incident from last July in which he allegedly threw bricks through the door and window of a home on Palmer Street after the resident confronted him about parking in their driveway. Galvin also cut his hand in that incident.

