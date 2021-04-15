Beverly man pleads not guilty in December death now being called a murder

Apr. 14—BEVERLY — A Beverly man pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, who died last December.

John T. Shairs, 51, is charged with killing Tina Amore, 49, back on Dec. 20, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office confirmed on Tuesday, shortly after Shairs' arraignment. It is the first time the office has publicly identified the victim in the case.

But details of how and exactly where are still locked within sealed court files, with the Essex District Attorney's office saying only that the matter is still under investigation.

Shairs is being held without bail. Michael Phelan, a lawyer appointed to represent Shairs on the murder charge, and prosecutor Kim Gillespie, told the judge that they had already discussed the case and had agreed not to argue the question of bail.

No details of the case were provided in court. Phelan did not return a call seeking comment.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 10, but such hearings are rarely held in Essex County, where prosecutors instead typically seek to present a case to a grand jury rather than outline their case in public to a judge to determine probable cause.

Shairs has been in custody since early last month, after he was initially charged with domestic assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a household member.

The following day, prosecutors filed the murder charge against Shairs, but then asked a judge to seal all three cases — and their request to seal the cases.

That order had been set to expire upon Shairs' arraignment — which had been postponed to April 14, then quietly moved up by a day to Tuesday.

Shortly after the hearing, and after a reporter asked about accessing the files, Gillespie returned to court via Zoom and asked Judge Carol-Ann Fraser to extend the order sealing the files again at least through the probable cause date.

Shairs was described as Amore's "longtime partner" in her obituary last December.

But the obituary appeared to lay blame for her death on her long struggle with alcoholism.

Amore was a 1990 graduate of Beverly High School who graduated from secretarial school and worked as a legal secretary on State Street in Boston. She was the mother of two grown children and had a large family and extended network of friends throughout the recovery community.

Her obituary noted her love of helping others and of cooking, and she was known to show up at the homes of friends to clean, or make a large meal and send guests home with "care packages."

It's the second time in as many months that the domestic abuse-related death of a victim has come to light only months after the fact. Last month, Penelope McGee, 54, of Brookline, was charged with manslaughter in the 2020 death of her ex-husband, well-known political figure Andy Savitz, 66. Savitz suffered a cardiac event after being assaulted by McGee, prosecutors allege.

A 2014 amendment to state public records laws requires police to withhold all domestic abuse reports and arrests.

