Beverly man sentenced for threatening Salisbury woman

Jan. 31—SALISBURY — Four months after a Beverly man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a local woman, he pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to four months in jail.

Dennis J. Caufield, 30, of Vestry Street was given credit for time served since he has been in custody since his arrest in late September.

But because he is suspected of committing at least one other crime in the Salem area, Caufield will remain behind bars, according to court records.

Just before the sentencing, Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo said Caufield has a 12-page crime record that includes time served for violent offenses.

On Sept. 24, the victim went to the police station to report that during an argument days earlier, Caufield threatened to shoot and kill her.

A day before her visit to the police station, the woman said she was awakened by a loud bang.

Later that morning, the woman spotted a large hole in a kitchen window "which appeared to be from a bullet," Salisbury police Sgt. James Leavitt wrote in his report.

When she walked closer to the window, the woman found what police believe was a 9mm shell casing.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

