Which Beverly-Mt. Greenwood Business Would You Bring Back?

CHICAGO, IL — You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, and part of that is watching your favorite stores, bars and restaurants close.

Beverly-Mt. Greenwood Patch recently asked readers: If you could bring back one local business that closed in town (it doesn't matter how long ago), which would it be?

From COVID closures to blasts from the past, these are the local businesses in and around Beverly-Mt. Greenwood that readers miss most.

Funcoland at 99th Western

Beverly Foods 98th and western. We would walk up get Cigarettes for my mom with a note and buy penny candy. Must have been early 60’s.

The movie theaters at Evergreen Plaza … If I get more than one pick, High Low Foods on Western, and the Martinique, and Summer West restaurant, and Snyder's Famous Hot Dogs. And the little snack shop at 90th and western...I don't even remember the name of it

Family Pride, DiGuidos, Dons, Reds, Woolworth, Ernies, TR’s

Prince Castle on western. Near Evergreen plaza. Majestic pet shop on western.

There used to be this amazing candy store in the 1980’s on 103rd and Western. You’d grab all your penny candy there like gummies, flying saucer, fun dip, candy cigarettes, licorice, etc before getting your video across the street. I can’t remember the name of the candy store!

Purple Cow

Snyder’s, Demler’s, Dutchie’s, Croydon China

Melody Lane 87th Loomis

Wimpy’s on Western just south of Evergreen Plaza and Mrs Reid’s candy store on 99th by the train station

I cried when the Martinique closed. So many plays, stars, concerts and weddings (including my own). It was a terrible shame!

Reds Hot Dogs

Cafe 103

Reds, The Magic Restaurant, Dons, Purple Cow, So many

El Farol II on 95th just east of Kedzie. Best giant burritos ever!

The Parthenon on 95th near Christ Hospital, open 24 hours.

Oh, Croydon’s … didn’t we all get our china there ? I would not have remembered the name until I just saw it … love the memories !

Minas Department Store

Mickelberry's!!

Venture or Zayre are the obvious winners here

