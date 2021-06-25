Beverly Nguyen Is Taking Her Homewares to Rockefeller Center

When Beverly Nguyen opened the pop-up homewares shop BEVERLY'S on New York's Lower East Side this past April, she didn't anticipate it would become one of the hottest spots in town. As trendy downtowners clamored for pepper grinders, wooden spoons, brooms, and cast iron pots (much of it sourced from the primarily Asian-owned restaurant supply stores in nearby Chinatown whose businesses had suffered during the pandemic) the seasoned fashion stylist couldn't seem to keep people out of the space. Of course, that was Beverly's intention all along—for people to come in, hang out, and maybe even fall in love while they shop.

Now, her loyal following is coming to the busy streets of Midtown where a new pop-up location is opening at Rockefeller Center on 610 Fifth Avenue. This exciting addition is the latest phase of Tishman Speyer's ongoing mission to bring a new sense of life back to the neighborhood. “Beverly’s style reflects the fabric of Rockefeller Center through her balance of new and nostalgic, elevated and homegrown," says EB Kelly, managing director of the Rockefeller Center.

Like many people, during the pandemic, Beverly found herself reconnecting with the kitchen and thinking deeply about all the objects that serve as tools in the cooking process. With this newfound sense of clarity, she realized that she needed to “promote myself to a lifestyle that I could actually live.” Through the curation of “humble” home goods that cater to the beauty of accessible, everyday design, BEVERLY'S is fostering a diverse community that isn't restricted to a specific zip code. "I'm very invested in how an object is used, but I think it's important that you can entertain and create a beautiful home on a very affordable budget," she says.

Beverlys_Rockefeller_02.jpg Photo: Sean Davidson

Beverly is now the first Asian-American woman to own a shop at the iconic landmark, an achievement that makes her emotional for so many reasons—Beverly's grandmother founded a hardware store in Bien Hoa, Vietnam during the 1960s, and her parents started an apparel manufacturing company in her home state of California. It holds even more significance following a period where anti-Asian attacks were on the rise. Beverly has so much pride for her Vietnamese heritage and the store has given her the opportunity to fully honor the culture from the details that go into the interiors to the linens and tea towels made in collaboration with her parents. It's an extension of her most authentic self and all the rituals that are a part of her everyday routine.

Story continues

Beverlys_Rockefeller_08.jpg Photo: Sean Davidson

Considering the stark contrasts from the energy of the Lower East Side, it might seem like Beverly is tapping into an entirely different demographic, but she emphasizes how so many of the recognizable faces from the downtown scene primarily work in Midtown. Similar to the aesthetic of the original store downtown, the new BEVERLY'S location—designed once again by Louis Rambert—has a vibe that is minimal and cozy while transporting you to a destination that sits somewhere between foreign and familiar. For Beverly, it's all about “creating a feeling” that revolves around the comforts of her mother's childhood home. The color palette is a mixture of moss, olive, pistachio, and mint tones that are accentuated by the wallpapers from Superflower Studio, dark stained wood, and textures that resemble kitchenware.

Beverlys_Rockefeller_20.jpg Photo: Sean Davidson

Beverlys_Rockefeller_18.jpg Photo: Sean Davidson

“I feel like I've never had an opportunity, even in styling, to vocalize my intention," she says. "I love clothes and fashion, but when it came to the store something clicked so fast, and I responded to it so naturally that it was instinctual. I feel like it was a calling—it's so cheesy, I hate to say that, but it is weird when things line up perfectly and you get even more motivated.”

BEVERLY'S at Rockefeller Center will carry exclusive items including three limited-edition bottles of olive oil (one is designed by Beverly and the others are collaborations with Naomi Otsu and Superflower Studio), Hudson Wilder glassware, and Fefo Studio ceramics. Customers can rest assured that the inventory will be available to purchase online eventually, but for now Beverly just wants to give New Yorkers something special.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest