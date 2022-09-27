Beverly police officer was fired for drinking on duty, other violations

Sep. 27—BEVERLY — A Beverly police officer was fired earlier this year for multiple violations of department rules, including drinking on duty, carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence, smoking marijuana, and posing in a Hitler salute, according to her termination notice.

Police Officer Courtney Brennan was fired on Feb. 18 by police Chief John LeLacheur for the violations. In the termination notice, LeLacheur said Brennan's actions "constitute a substantial and egregious misconduct which adversely affects the public interest and safety by impairing the efficiency of public service."

The city did not publicly announce the decision to fire Brennan. It first came to light last week when Mass Accountability posted the termination notice on its YouTube channel.

Mayor Mike Cahill declined to answer questions about why the public was not informed of the decision. He referred to a statement by LeLacheur that was released to The Salem News on Friday.

In the statement, LeLacheur said he became aware of an "alleged issue" with Brennan late on a Sunday evening on Sept. 6, 2021, and immediately placed her on administrative leave. LeLacheur said he notified the mayor's office and the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a new state board that certifies police officers, on that Monday morning.

LeLacheur said he ordered an internal investigation and consulted with the Essex County District Attorney's Office. After a hearing conducted by LeLacheur on Feb. 18, 2022, he determined there was sufficient evidence to fire Brennan.

According to the termination letter, Brennan admitted to drinking alcohol while on duty "multiple times, but not more than 5," over two years. She admitted to drinking from a bottle of vodka during her lunch and/or dinner break while working, and also drank alcohol within two hours of her shift on at least two occasions.

Carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence of liquor is a misdemeanor, and Brennan was cited in her termination notice for violating department rules against "criminal conduct." LeLacheur said Brennan was not charged with a crime because there were no witnesses to her being under the influence.

Story continues

Brennan also posed in a "Hitler salute" when she was a reserve police officer, according to the notice. LeLacheur said in the notice that the pose violated department rules that police officers' conduct should be "above reproach" both within and outside the department. He said the behavior was not above reproach "regardless of whether she was intoxicated, intended to be photographed or was just joking."

"It is not inconceivable to believe that it would be hard for Officer Brennan to maintain the respect of the community if the public viewed the photo, regardless of the intent behind the pose," LeLacheur wrote.

Brennan was also cited for maintaining relationships with "persons engaged in unlawful activity." The notice said Brennan should have ended all contact with a person who offered to give or sell her a controlled substance. Instead, Brennan went to parties and had what she called "Friendsgivings" with the person, and was given a "save the date" card for the person's wedding.

Brennan also admitted to smoking marijuana as a Beverly police officer. Although recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, Beverly police are still prohibited from using it, LeLacheur said.

Brennan was also not truthful in interviews during the investigation, according to the notice. In all, she was cited for 10 violations of department rules and regulations, including criminal conduct and conduct unbecoming an officer.

Brennan could not be reached for comment for this story.

City Council President Julie Flowers said Monday that city councilors were not informed about Brennan's firing until Friday afternoon. She said Brennan's behavior was "deeply problematic, concerning, and posed both a safety risk for the public and other officers, as well as being damaging to public trust."

Flowers credited LeLacheur for addressing the situation quickly. Asked if the public should have been informed about the firing, Flowers said, "I think it's really important as much as we can with people who serve the public in all capacities for there to be transparency and accountability across the board."

In his statement, LeLacheur said the Beverly Police Department "hold(s) our officers to the highest standards and can not and will not tolerate unprofessional behavior."

"This is no way reflects on the outstanding work done by the women and men of this department," he wrote.

Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.

Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.