Beverly Schools Will Go Mask-Optional In 2 Weeks

BEVERLY, MA — For the first time in nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beverly Public Schools students and staff will have the option to come to school without a mask on Feb. 28.

Beverly Superintendent Sue Charochak said during Wednesday night's School Committee meeting that the district intends to follow the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines lifting the mask order inside all school buildings upon return from February vacation.

"It's important for me to state to you that throughout this pandemic we as a district have worked very hard to follow the guidelines that were issued by DESE," Charochak told the Committee. "We've done a good job of implementing those mitigation strategies. I think they have served us very well.

"At this point in time, I recommend as a district that we follow the change in guidelines and when the mask mandate is lifted on the 28th it (is) my recommendation that we go to a mask-optional opportunity for our students and our schools."

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said the mask order for students and staff will not be extended a fourth time because of high vaccination rates across the state, rapidly dropping coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from the winter omicron surge, and out of a desire to return to "the familiar and normal aspects of school life" nearly two years after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the new guidelines, all students and staff will have the option to mask regardless of school vaccination rate and individual vaccination status. Students must still wear masks on school transportation as that is under federal guidelines that have not changed.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to give updated guidance for masking during indoor sports events this week.

Charochak said students and staff who continue to choose to wear masks will be fully supported.

"It's something that we need to have on our radar," Charochak said. "It's something that we need to keep in mind. I'm confident that the students in Beverly will rise to the occasion.

"I think that we've all been working together throughout this pandemic on a lot of things. Yes, the message needs to be: 'Mask-optional' Not: 'Mask elimination.'"

Charochak said she thinks many students and staff will choose to keep masking up for any variety of personal reasons.

"The difference is that it's not a requirement," she said. "It will be a choice whether or not someone does that.

"We will, absolutely, be working to protect and make sure that no one is ostracized or maligned because of a choice that they make."

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Beverly Patch