Beverly woman among 3 people killed in New Hampshire waters in separate incidents, state police say

Three people are dead, including a young Boy Scout killed in a boating accident and a 41-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts who reportedly drowned, after three separate incidents in New Hampshire waters on Friday, state police said.

Marine Patrol and state police responded to calls in Gilmanton, Manchester, and Madison, between the hours of 2:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Friday, with the assistance of at least nine other agencies.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., New Hampshire 911 received a call for a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, where a young child was injured while out on a boat, state police said.

A young boy, whose age and hometown were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The boy, who was part of a group of campers at the Boy Scout camp, was in New Hampshire with his group from out-of-state for the week when he was killed in a boating accident.

While at the fatal boating accident in Gilmanton, Marine Patrol received another call of a body that had been found on the Piscataquog River in Manchester, near the border of Goffstown, state police said.

Boaters called Manchester Police after finding the body, later identified as Shawn Barton, 40, with an unknown address at this time, state police said. Marine Patrol along with Troopers from Troop B and the Major Crime Unit responded to investigate. The investigation is active and ongoing to determine Barton’s cause of death.

Then, at around 8:45 p.m., a third call was received for a possible drowning on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison, for a swimmer who had not returned to her family after being on the water in front of their rental property, state police said.

Investigators said Amy Posocco, 41, of Beverly, Massachusetts, had been swimming with a group of her family members when she failed to return to shore. Family and neighbors began an immediate search but were unsuccessful.

A dive team of Ossipee first responders helped locate Posocco approximately 90 feet offshore. An investigation into her death is ongoing. While an immediate cause of death was not known on Saturday, state police said they believe Posocco’s death was accidental.

“New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol would like to extend our condolences to the families of the three victims,” state police said in a statement on Saturday.

State Police also thanked the following agencies for their assistance at the scenes of all three fatalities: New Hampshire State Police – Troop B, Troop E and Major Crime Unit, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Gilmanton Police, Gilmanton Fire and Rescue, Alton Ambulance, Manchester Police and Fire, Ossipee Fire and Rescue, and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW