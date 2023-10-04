Bevy of charges filed in police shooting stand-off

Oct. 4—The man behind an hours-long police standoff in Waynesville last Wednesday was formally charged after being discharged from the hospital over the weekend.

Daren Tate, 44, was charged with 11 felonies from the protracted incident — which included shooting at another man during an altercation, shots being fired at Waynesville police officers and the standoff that followed, according to police reports.

The incident began when Tate allegedly shot at Timothy Owenby outside Owenby's apartment on Crymes Cove, about a third of a mile from Tate's house.

Owenby called 911 alleging that he had been shot at, but was not hit.

"I just had a boy fire a pistol at me...from clean over at the sidewalk at me, twice," Owenby told 911 dispatchers. "He put his pistol back in his jacket pocket after I went out there on the sidewalk, and said 'you missed' the first time. He pulled it out and shot at me again. I don't know if it's blanks or what."

Owenby told the dispatcher he had occasionally seen the man coming and going visiting a woman who lived in the apartment complex, but didn't personally know him. Owenby said he was in a legal dispute with the woman Tate came around to visit, according to the 911 call.

While Owenby called Tate's firearm a pistol, although another caller who saw Tate walking back up the road said it was a .22 caliber long rifle and charging documents agree with it being a long rifle.

For the alleged shooting at Owenby, Tate was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Owenby told dispatchers Tate was wearing a brown jacket. Owenby had apparently waited a few minutes before calling 911, so Tate had made it back home to his own house before police arrived.

A witness who saw Tate shoot at Owenby also called 911. That caller said Tate shot four times, differing from Owenby's recount.

"He shot four times," the witness said. "I guess he ran out of bullets or whatever. He came back and walked real slow, got right here to our mailboxes and darted across the road towards Ninevah Baptist Church."

Officers were then dispatched to Tate's house on Prevost Street. There, Tate is accused of firing at the responding officers from his porch, leading to five more felony charges: four counts of assault of a law enforcement officers with a firearm and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

The charging documents allege that Tate fired the .22 caliber long rifle at the officers who were inside of their Dodge Charger vehicle at the time.

After allegedly firing at the officers, the officers fired back. Tate then retreated into the home, kicking off the three-and-a-half hour standoff.

When Tate was finally brought out of the home, he was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case as it involved the officers firing back.

Another call came in an hour into the standoff from a woman who said she had seen Tate walking with a firearm on her way to work earlier.

"Oh my god! No, he didn't," the woman said after the dispatcher informed her that Tate had allegedly shot at officers. "Y'all need to put him down. It ain't got no sense in it."

Tate does have previous records in the court system, but none stem from violent charges, with most being traffic violations. His most serious charge came in 2007 when he pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and had a possession of marijuana charge dismissed.

In 2016, he was also found guilty of discharging a firearm within the city limits. Aside from those two charges and a 2001 fishing without a license citation in Swain County, everything is traffic violations, mostly for not wearing a seat belt.

Tate is currently being held at the Haywood County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.