Beware of 'Bank Jugging': Fairfax County police issue warning to ATM users

Fairfax County police want residents to be aware of a robbery scheme called "bank jugging."

According to investigators, suspects scope out people walking to ATMs, banks, and other financial institutions. They observe them withdrawing a significant amount of cash. The suspects then follow the victim as they drive away and park their cars at another location, leaving the money in the vehicle. The thieves then break the window of the car and steal the money.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Epperson, the most recent bank jugging case happened back on Friday, Sept. 15 around 3:13 p.m.

A victim withdrew $9,500 from Wells Fargo on Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, Virginia. When the victim got back into his car and started driving off, he noticed his tire was flat due to it being slashed. The victim was approached by a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s, wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a backpack. The suspect advised that he had an aerosol tire inflator kit in his backpack. As the victim was fixing the tire, the suspect stated that he needed another kit and left. The victim checked his car and realized the money, which was in the center console, was gone.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"It’s definitely alarming. And that’s why we’re putting this message out to all our community members, that way they can be aware of what’s going on and know that Fairfax County Police Department, we’re aware as well and we’re just offering tips to make sure everyone is being safe," Epperson said.

Below is a year-to-date chart of suspected jugging scams being handled by our Criminal Investigation Division.

To protect oneself from becoming a victim of a bank jugging, the FCPD encourages community members to take precautions such as:

Be aware of your surroundings: Pay attention to anyone who may be observing your activities outside a bank or financial institution. Conceal cash and bank-related items: Store cash in a discreet manner, such as in a purse or wallet, and avoid displaying bank bags or envelopes that may draw attention. Do not leave cash unattended in your vehicle. If you do, consider locking it in the glove box. Vary your routine: Criminals often look for patterns, so it is advisable to change your habits regarding banking and cash withdrawals. Secure your vehicle: Ensure that your vehicle is locked, windows are closed, and valuables are not visible, reducing the likelihood of becoming a target. Report suspicious activity: If you notice someone acting suspiciously or believe you are being followed, report it to the police as soon as possible.

It is important to remember that jugging robberies can occur in different locations and circumstances, so remaining vigilant and taking appropriate safety measures is essential to minimize the risk of becoming a victim.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Franconia Police Station at 703-922-0889 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE . Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers". Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you. Below is a year-to-date chart of suspected jugging scams being handled by our Criminal Investigation Division.