Beware of budget gimmicks in push for massive spending deals

FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. Senators negotiating two colossal bills delivering $4 trillion for bolstering infrastructure, health care, environment and other initiatives keep insisting both measures will be fully paid for. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
ALAN FRAM
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators fashioning a pair of colossal bills that would deliver more than $4 trillion for infrastructure, health care, environment and other initiatives insist they will fully pay for both plans.

Will they?

In a Washington ritual as reliable as panic-buying when light snow is forecast, both parties have long relied on toothless budget gimmicks to help finance their priorities. The contrivances let lawmakers claim they are being fiscally responsible while inflicting little pain on voters and contributors with tax increases or spending cuts.

Here’s how they may do it again:

THE PRICE TAG

For political and procedural reasons, Congress’ Democratic leaders are slicing President Joe Biden’s domestic spending agenda into two bills. One is bipartisan effort providing about $1 trillion for roads, broadband and other public works projects. Bargainers hope to clinch a final deal and unveil this coming week.

The other bill would aim $3.5 trillion at expanding Medicare coverage, slowing climate change and providing free prekindergarten and community college. This expansive package, which would also fatten tax credits for children and health care and help immigrants become citizens, is a Democrats-only push expected to take months and draw unanimous Republican opposition.

With Washington already projected to spend $63 trillion over the coming decade, an additional $4 trillion would be just a 6% boost. Even so, finding $4 trillion in tax increases or spending cuts to pay its costs would be prohibitively painful for politicians.

___

GETTING REAL

Some of the savings proposals are legitimate.

To pay for much of the $3.5 trillion package, Democrats led by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., want to increase taxes on the wealthy, big corporations and companies earning income abroad.

Raising more would be tough. Lawmakers are boxed in between Biden’s pledge to not raise taxes on people earning less than $400,000 annually and GOP opposition to unraveling President Donald Trump's big 2017 tax cut. “It’s the perfect storm for not doing anything real on the revenue side,” said William Hoagland, a former top Republican Senate aide.

Also real are proposals to beef up the IRS budget so it can collect more unpaid taxes and, perhaps, to claim the bills themselves would generate more government revenue by stimulating economic activity.

But either could go too far.

___

PICKING THE UMPIRES

No one doubts that a more muscular IRS would pry more taxes out of scofflaws. Bolstering programs that help people stay healthy, get educated and move goods more efficiently undoubtedly help the economy hum.

The question, though, is exactly how much federal revenue those two ideas would yield. Government agencies and outside analysts have widely divergent views, especially for forecasting legislation's impact on economic growth.

Lawmakers eager to claim they have fully financed their proposals could gravitate to the highest plausible numbers they can find, to critics' chagrin.

“In basketball, you don’t get to choose your own ref,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

___

DUELING IRS NUMBERS

The Congressional Budget Office, lawmakers' nonpartisan accountant, estimated last year that Congress could collect $61 billion more in taxes over the next decade by giving the IRS an additional $20 billion.

Others are more generous, which could help Democrats eager to finance their $3.5 trillion proposal.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan research group, projected that Biden's proposed $79 billion boost for the IRS would produce $480 billion more revenue. The Treasury Department pegged the revenue increase under Biden's plan at $779 billion.

___

AN OLD, UNRELIABLE FRIEND

Documents show the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and Democrats' separate $3.5 trillion measure may both claim savings from long-term economic growth the bills would supposedly spur.

That concept is called dynamic scoring, and Republicans have long embraced it to paint their tax cuts as cost-free. That's not happened.

“The tax cuts will pay for themselves," Steven Mnuchin, Trump's Treasury secretary, said repeatedly about the 2017 tax law. Instead, The CBO estimated that even including increased economic activity, that measure will drive up federal deficits by $1.9 trillion over a decade.

Democrats have long mocked dynamic scoring as a Republican ruse for claiming savings that may never materialize to hide the true cost of their tax-cutting agenda. Among its most virulent critics has been Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who in 2015 called it “voodoo economics." Sanders' office declined comment for this story.

Yet Democrats argue that if tax cuts can spawn economic growth, so can fortifying productive programs such as education and transportation. That's legitimate if you don't put “so much spin on the ball that you’re basically closing a budget gap with magical thinking," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

Citing past GOP support for dynamic scoring, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said, “Maybe on this topic I would just say, ‘Welcome to the team.’”

The CBO has provided some dynamic scoring estimates but cautioned that the projections are uncertain.

___

REPEALING A GHOST REGULATION

Both bills' negotiators are ready to claim savings by assuming Biden will repeal Trump administration regulations on drug rebates. The CBO projected those rules would cost the government $177 billion over a decade, so blocking them would reduce expected spending.

But Trump's rule has never been implemented. With Washington running record-setting budget deficits annually, claiming savings by repealing the rule and using that money to finance spending bills would be like a deeply indebted family canceling a $50,000 vacation and using those “savings” to buy something else.

___

OTHER QUESTION MARKS

Senate Democrats say some proposed tax credits and spending in their $3.5 trillion bill may last less than the measure's full 10 years. That would constrain the legislation's price tag.

Both parties have a history of putting early expiration dates on programs that, like some of these, are so popular that a future Congress will likely renew them. Republicans did that with much of President George W. Bush's 2001 tax cut, which was mostly extended.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says the full 10-year cost of the policies in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan is $5 trillion.

Other questionable proposals include selling oil from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which inevitably gets refilled, sometimes at higher cost, and taking credit for proceeds from the federal auction of 5G spectrum airwaves, which is happening anyway.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration officials fear lifting Covid restrictions at border could trigger migrant surge

    "If they totally wiped it out, we could have a rush at the border," a U.S. official said. "It would be catastrophic."

  • Mississippi asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights landmark

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The state of Mississippi on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court in a major case set to be argued in its next term to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized that women have a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said in papers filed with the court that the Roe v. Wade ruling and a subsequent 1992 decision that affirmed it were both "egregiously wrong" and that state legislatures should have more leeway to restrict abortion. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • A former deputy secretary of the Treasury thinks fiscal policy can be rewritten to combat the climate crisis - here's how

    The US is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. Here's how a Biden administration chair says big business fiscal policy can be rewritten to help.

  • At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

    The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland, the two countries announced on Friday. “This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the State Department said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who is currently traveling in Asia and will meet China's foreign minister on Sunday, will lead the U.S. delegation, accompanied by the newly confirmed top U.S. arms control diplomat, Bonnie Jenkins.

  • Olympics-Archery-Unvaccinated U.S. archer misses fans as S.Korea wins mixed gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. archer Mackenzie Brown bemoaned the lack of fans on Saturday after she and Brady Ellison - both unvaccinated against COVID-19 - crashed out of the mixed event, as South Korea won its first Tokyo 2020 gold with a record-breaking run. She and world number one Ellison, seeded second in an event making its Olympic debut, lost in the first round to Indonesian 15th seeds Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Salsabilla. "To work for five years for an Olympic Games and then not to have any spectators at all is a little bit frustrating."

  • Mississippi's attorney general urges Supreme Court to toss out Roe v. Wade

    Mississippi's attorney general on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion, and uphold a state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Why it matters: This fall's hearings on the Mississippi ban could have widespread implications for healthcare, and gives the Supreme Court's "newly expanded conservative majority a chance to confront what may be the most divisive issue in American law: whether th

  • Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

    A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her confirmation in the evenly divided chamber. At stake is the leadership of the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees energy production, grazing, mining, recreation and other activities across almost a quarter-billion acres of public lands, primarily in the West.

  • U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat against Vietnam over currency practices

    The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday said it had determined that no tariff action against Vietnam was warranted after its central bank agreed with the U.S. Treasury not to manipulate its currency for an export advantage. In a statement, USTR said it found that the U.S. Treasury-State Bank of Vietnam agreement earlier this week "provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted at this time." The State Bank of Vietnam on Monday pledged in an agreement with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to refrain from "competitive devaluation" of its dong currency and make its monetary and exchange rate policies more transparent.

  • 20 Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

    A heart-healthy diet can still include flavorful, satisfying meals that incorporate your favorite proteins and flavors—whether that means a delicious veggie burger or a mouth-watering steak. Each of these recipes is lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you can savor a great dinner and take care of your heart at the same time. Recipes like our Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables and Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables will soon be favorites you return to again and again.

  • In venue fit for head of state, Japan PM seeks Pfizer doses

    Japan's prime minister met with Pfizer's CEO in an unusually high-profile setting Friday to make sure the drugmaker would deliver the COVID-19 vaccine as promised by this fall as the nation faces supply concerns and a growing outbreak. Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla, who is in Tokyo to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Olympics, was greeted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Akasaka Palace state guest house, usually used to welcome heads of state. Suga’s special hospitality for Pfizer's leader comes as Japan is seeing its vaccination drive slow as local officials pressure the central government for speedier and stable deliveries.

  • Vietnam reports record 7,968 coronavirus cases on Saturday

    Vietnam's health ministry reported 7,968 coronavirus infections on Saturday, a record daily increase and up from Friday's record of 7,307. More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has been facing a renewed outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections.

  • NRA and Republicans out to hobble Biden’s choice for top gun law role

    David Chipman’s nomination to lead the ATF could be in trouble – which would be a serious blow to gun control advocates David Chipman at a congressional hearing in May. Chipman spent 25 years at the ATF and is currently a senior policy adviser at Giffords. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The nomination of David Chipman to lead the principal agency that enforces federal gun laws is stalling as Republicans and the National Rifle Association (NRA) seek a major symbolic v

  • Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs

    The Indonesian island of Bali is running out of oxygen for its COVID-19 patients as infections surge, the chief of its health agency said, as Southeast Asia's biggest country struggles with the region's worst COVID epidemic. Bali, famous for its tourist beaches and temples, along with the main island of Java and 15 other regions are under tight coronavirus restrictions, due to expire on Sunday. "We've had an oxygen shortage since July 14 and it's getting critical by the day because of a surge in new cases," Ketut Suarjaya, the head of Bali's health agency, said as quoted by Antara state news agency as saying on Friday.

  • Tennessee radio host doubted and mocked vaccines – now he has Covid

    Phil Valentine’s family urges listeners to get the shotHost sang ‘Vaxman’ Beatles parody and touted choiceTennessee hospital grapples with Delta and vaccine hesitancy First lady Jill Biden comforts Adriana Lyttle, 12, as she receives her vaccine in Nashville, Tennessee, in June. Photograph: Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images A conservative radio host in Tennessee who urged listeners not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has changed track and called on listeners to get the shot, after contracting the

  • Senate Democrats defied Biden in their vote to boost Pentagon spending. And it wasn't even close

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the only member of the Armed Services Committee who voted against the $25 billion spending increase.

  • ‘The Green Knight’ Pulled From U.K. Theatrical Release Slot

    David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton, has been pulled from its scheduled Aug. 6 theatrical release in the U.K. at the last minute. The A24 and Bron Studios film by writer-director David Lowery (“A Ghost Story”) was due to be released by Entertainment Film Distributors. The decision was […]

  • Olympics-Water Polo-U.S., Spain set scoring records on dire day for debutants

    World champions the United States began their quest for a third straight Olympic gold medal in women's water polo by storming into the record books with a 25-4 humbling of hosts Japan at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday. But the U.S. record for most goals scored in a single match at the Olympics stood just a few hours before being overhauled by reigning European champions Spain, who crushed South Africa 29-4 to lay down a marker of their own. Teenager Elena Ruiz, making her Olympic debut at the age of 16, top scored for Spain with five goals, while nine more of her team mates were also on target.

  • Tucker Carlson's Communications Were Not Targeted by NSA, Review Finds (Report)

    An internal review by the National Security Agency found that Fox News' Tucker Carlson was not the target of spying by the agency, according to a new report. The Record, a cybersecurity news publication, cited two sources who said the agency concluded Tucker was targeted or had his communications intercepted via "incidental collection," which occurs when an American is in contact with a foreign target who is the subject of surveillance. Instead, according to The Record, the NSA found that Tucker

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to headline GOP event, possibly mulling White House bid

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, possibly mulling a 2024 White House bid, is making her debut in South Carolina next month — an introductory step in the first Southern state to cast Republican-primary votes for president.

  • A Duke expert answers new and lingering questions about coronavirus vaccines

    Can you get COVID after getting vaccinated? Do you still need to wear a mask? Do vaccines work against variants? Your questions answered by a Duke medical expert.