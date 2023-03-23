Beware China’s imperial ambitions in the electric car market

China Electic Cars - Visual China Group

Who knew selling cars could be such a complicated business? Take Pendragon. Not satisfied with flogging second-hand cars from hundreds of forecourts across the country, Britain’s largest car dealership is apparently “revolutionising the automotive industry ... through digital innovation and operational excellence” – whatever that means.

After a 30pc plunge in profits, and with its shares flirting with two-year lows, investors would probably be content to see boss Bill Berman get the basics right first. With not one but two disruptive activist shareholders breathing down his neck, there is certainly no room for complacency.

So a tie-up with Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD to sell its cars in the UK is an important turning point for a company that is trying to win back the big carmakers after losing several major clients under the previous regime.



Both Audi and Volkswagen severed ties as Pendragon expanded at break-neck speed, snapping up rivals with abandon during more than two decades of deal-making.



Still, China’s European land-grab is likely to prove an even bigger moment for Britain’s faltering attempts to crack the electric car market. Green sceptics may scoff at the suggestion that electrification is so vital when the vast majority of people are still driving around in petrol and diesel models, but the car industry faces a potentially ruinous cliff edge – created entirely by the Government.

In its single-minded pursuit of net zero, the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars will be outlawed by 2030. Faced with a gun to the head, carmakers have little choice but to go hell for leather in their pursuit of full electrification. Yet it’s a target that on current form looks utterly fanciful, as sales of electric models go backwards.

Just 16.5pc of the 75,000 cars sold in the UK last month were battery-electric, compared with 17.7pc the same time last year. At the same time, conventional models are experiencing something of a resurgence, with sales accounting for 47.9pc of the total in February of this year, compared with 47.2pc in February 2022.

On the face of it, then, BYD couldn’t have timed its assault on the European electric car sector more badly. Flagging sales of vehicles propelled by so-called clean technology have coincided with a glut of models to the market, or a “huge overbalance of supply”, as Auto Trader described it.



While the availability of both used petrol and diesel cars is down around 20pc year-on-year, the number of used electric vehicles has almost quadrupled, with popular models such as the Nissan Leaf, the Renault Zoe, and the Tesla Model 3 overwhelming the market, according to the online car giant.



In keeping with the basic laws of supply and demand, this has driven down values – the average price of an electric car was 13pc lower in March than the previous year. The biggest faller was Jaguar’s I-Pace, which is a quarter cheaper than it was 12 months ago, and of the 10 biggest price fallers, seven were battery-powered. In contrast, the average price of a used petrol and diesel car rose 4.3pc and 2.4pc respectively.



Still, the Chinese won’t care. Despite the price correction, and for all the talk of the likes of Tesla and VW producing mass market versions, the reality is that at an average price of £33,000 compared to £16,000 for a petrol or diesel alternative, electric cars firmly remain the preserve of the wealthy, which is where the Chinese fit in.

When it comes to conquering certain industries, the Chinese playbook is tried, tested, and ruthlessly implemented without a moment’s thought given to whether it is playing by the rules of global commerce and trade.



Past experience of China’s modus operandi suggest the following is likely: first, its big carmakers will flood the Continent with their own cheaper models in a bid to undercut European rivals and quickly snatch market share; and second, the move will be strongly backed by Beijing, which has thrown billions of dollars in subsidies at its electric vehicle industry.



It was through such policies that China came to wholly upend the global steel market, and Huawei managed to quickly gain a substantial slice of Europe’s communications infrastructure before being largely chased out by Washington over security concerns.



Nor will there be any apologies for the fact that Western car manufacturers are simultaneously being squeezed in their efforts to conquer China by the same Chinese producers that are looking to charge into Europe. Nissan recently upped its electric sales targets in Europe and Japan, at the same time as scaling back its ambitions in China, citing the growing threat of local rivals. In contrast, BYD has laid out ambitions to be among the top three electric vehicle brands in Europe.



Equally, this rapidly emerging threat seems almost certain to go unnoticed by a Cabinet that is notoriously sleepy when it comes to matters of industry and commerce. Ministers are only just finalising its half-hearted response to Joe Biden’s gargantuan $370bn (£300bn) package of green subsidies and tax credits.

Despite taking months to assemble, the suspicion is that “Green Day”, as it has been dubbed, will be a desperately underwhelming affair that comes nowhere near to matching America’s efforts to steal business from the Continent. Yet the biggest threat to the UK’s hopes of building a world-renowned electric car industry is not US protectionism but unabashed Chinese imperialism.