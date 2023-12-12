Beware of fake clothes and jewelry this holiday shopping season
New federal data shows those are the three counterfeit products customs agents seized most this year at America’s ports.
New federal data shows those are the three counterfeit products customs agents seized most this year at America’s ports.
KBB data show November as the third consecutive month that new-vehicle average transaction prices were lower year to year. Here's what else the data show.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
It also has new data deletion features.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Which tight ends have the best possible chance at going off in the fantasy playoffs? Scott Pianowski ranks them by how good their three-week setup is.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
According to reviewers, the singer's must-have lash lengthener will make you look like you're wearing false eyelashes.