Beware of the illusions peddled by politicians | GARY COSBY JR.

I recently saw a friend’s post on social media wherein there was a photo of paper plates and bowls. The premise was that they were all upside down, but if you looked at it until you saw the one plate that was right side up, all the paper plates would then look right side up.

The shadows on the plates gave away the truth. The truth was that none of them were upside down. They were all right side up, but the power of suggestion created an impression that they were upside down. Sound confusing?

This happens in real life, not just in internet posts. A perfect example of this was Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president, you can see a perfect example of this. The “Make America Great Again” slogan was quite brilliant because it implied that America had somehow fallen into ruin, that we were no longer great and that he could fix it.

You see, the MAGA slogan gives you an initial impression that is false. It is like seeing all the plates that are right side up but the power of suggestion causes you to think they are all upside down. The MAGA slogan implied that America had somehow fallen from its lofty perch under the leadership of a two-term Democratic president. It’s good marketing, regardless of its accuracy.

The fact was that the country had never stopped being great. We were still at the peak of the world, but that campaign slogan caused enough voters to see the plates wrong side up that they bought the illusion as fact and wanted to fix America. I don’t think that’s turned out the way many folks thought when they bought into the MAGA theme.

One of the oddities about the American political system is that any new president, no matter the political party, inherits the country from the previous president. That new president then benefits from the good of the former administration and has to deal with the negative leftovers. Even with presidents of the same party, the vision is seldom the same; therefore the situations the new president must deal with are usually disadvantageous to some degree.

For instance, during the Obama years, the economy struggled to recover from the Bush years, which struggled from the Great Recession and the serious downturn following the 9/11 terror attacks and the resulting war. Bush inherited an economic disaster that ironically resulted from the Clinton era real estate bubble that was created by relaxing lending standards, which created the ability for more people with less money to qualify for home loans. That growth of that economic bubble gave Clinton his claim to economic fame.

Do you remember his campaign mantra? It’s the economy, stupid! That wasn’t his campaign slogan, but he was bright enough to understand Americans vote with their pocketbooks. His changes created a huge boom that had played out by the end of his eight years and that bubble burst just about the time Bush took office. After eight years marked by terror attacks, war, and economic hardship, Obama came to office, inheriting those struggles from Bush.

Obama's years were plagued by high fuel prices, which dampened growth. Part of that was a result of his energy policy but part of it was due to world economic factors. By the time Trump took office, fuel prices were on the decline and the economy was coming up.

Then COVID hit and essentially shut down the world economy for the better part of a year. That drove huge government spending in the hopes of staving off an economic disaster on the order of the Great Depression. Trump’s years saw a massive increase in the national debt. Something like seven and a half trillion dollars worth of debt was added during his four years or close to one-eighth of the current national debt.

Then Joe Biden inherited the post COVID economy from Trump and inflation hit. Had Trump remained in office, he would have faced the same economic factors that hammered Biden’s first two years in office. The almost instant demand for goods and services drove prices through the roof as demand maxed out while the supply chain remained empty or depleted. This affected everything from gas to groceries and there was little any single person could do to fix it.

Trump didn’t cause the COVID economic crash and no matter who the president was, he could not instantly fill the supply chain and keep inflationary factors in check. So what you have is a mess inherited from generations of past presidents and the next president will be presented with yet another bushel basketful of problems that have accumulated over the years.

Campaign slogans are fine, but don’t ever be deceived by the illusions cast by a man or woman running for office. Politicians running against an incumbent will always try to paint a dire picture to get you to put your trust in them. The fact is, things are seldom as horrible as the challenger makes them out to be or as good as the incumbent wants you to believe them to be.

Gary Cosby Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr. can be contacted at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Be wary of politicians and their campaign slogans | GARY COSBY JR.