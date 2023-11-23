Beware porch pirates: Northeast Ohio Police continue to preach prevention

Nov. 23—Local police departments are once again offering tips to residents to try to prevent "porch pirates" from ruining the holidays by stealing delivered packages.

Online sales are expected to set records again this season. This increase in purchases and deliveries is expected to result in an increase in porch piracy as well.

Porch piracy is a crime of opportunity. Thieves will often follow a delivery truck or simply cruise around an area looking for an attractive target. Specifically, criminals are on the lookout for high-value items that they can quickly sell for cash.

From something as simple as keeping lights on or asking neighbors to keep an eye out to more high-tech measures such as video surveillance, area law enforcement urges residents to do their part to prevent the piracy.

"If available, note on your purchase 'Signature Required' or if you have a neighbor, you know is home during the day and they are willing to pick up your package once you receive an alert it has been delivered," Willoughby Police Detective Lt. John Begovic said. "Neighbor Networking in many cases or a well-positioned security camera where a person can easily see it when they are approaching your property. In addition, posted signs clearly visible when walking up to your residence."

Begovic also offered up delivery options such as having the package shipped to work if allowed by an employer or if there is a "ship to store" option.

Begovic encouraged residents if they see someone or a vehicle that seems suspicious they should not hesitate to call the local police department.

Willowick Police Lieutenant Keith Lawrence echoed much of what Begovic said while adding that tracking information and certain delivery requirements can help.

"We advise our residents to have a visible security camera on display near their package drop off zone, if possible, Lawrence said. "It is always a good idea to follow the package tracking information online that is provided by the seller to see if there are any discrepancies.

"Residents can also choose to require a signature for package delivery so the package is not left outside unattended," he added. "And, if it is feasible, residents may also choose to have a valuable package delivered to their workplace instead of their home."

Mayfield Heights Police Chief Anthony Mele said awareness, such as knowing the day a package will arrive can help with prevention of porch pirates.

"Online shopping and home deliveries increase during the holiday season. Thieves know this and take advantage of the increased opportunities," Mele said. "Some thieves follow delivery trucks through the neighborhoods waiting for them to make a delivery. Others drive around looking for unattended packages at your front or side door."

"Have your order shipped to the store if possible," he added. "Check to see if you can schedule the delivery on a day you'll be home. Track your packages so you know the date they'll be delivered. Install surveillance cameras such as Ring that alert you when a delivery is made.'

Mele also recommended having neighbors pick up packages and added lockable boxes secured to the porch can be valuable assets.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele emphasized that while residents need to be diligent in their efforts to deter porch pirates, the police take the crime very seriously and will be on the lookout.

"Package theft, more than ever, continues to be a problem. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of shipping times complicates matters because we don't always know when packages are going to arrive," Naegele said. "Be a good neighbor and keep an eye out for one another. If you see an unfamiliar vehicle / persons hanging out in your area call the police.

"We respond to and investigate suspicious activity calls 24/7."

Eastlake Police Chief Larry Reik said he believes with Amazon deliveries being the norm all through the year this may have a relaxed effect on the public.

However, he also urges prevention.

"There are inexpensive surveillance options such as Ring and Nest, but we also encourage people to let your trusted neighbors know and handle valuable deliveries at those times that you will not be home," Reik said. "Finally you can also have a noted area for delivery driver to set packages that would not be readily visible from the street. If people are travelling down a street they will likely only make attempts at houses where packages are visible.

"Always the use of light around the front of your house is always the best and cheapest deterrent."