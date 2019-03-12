Beware the spore: Deadly disease in Southwest soils can spread to brain

Valley fever, caused by a spore that resides in the soils of the Southwest, is more prevalent in New Mexico than many realize. It can be deadly.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Lorenzo Fernandez installs fences for a living. Travis Hart worked as a landscaper. Richard Myers ripped out bushes so he could widen his driveway.

Those simple, everyday activities caused all three men to contract a potentially deadly disease called valley fever that the Centers for Disease Control called a "silent epidemic."

All three activities disrupt the soil, exposing the men to a spore that lives in the soils of southern New Mexico and causes the disease. They inhaled the spore when the soil was disturbed, and the spore became airborne.

All three recovered, mostly, but a poor farmworker who came from another New Mexico city to Las Cruces to be treated for the disease died from it last year. Two others in Las Cruces' county have died from it in recent years.

"I feel lucky that I’m alive," said Fernandez, who suffered two collapsed lungs, was hospitalized for 11 months, underwent a five-hour surgery, and lost 76 pounds as his health deteriorated.

200 deaths each year. Who is at risk?

There are about 14,000 reported cases of valley fever in the United States each year and roughly 200 people die from it.

Doctors say symptoms are similar to other illnesses and many doctors don't know much about it. A New Mexico Department of Health survey in 2011 found two-thirds of the state's doctors did not feel confident in diagnosing valley fever.

"It’s not terribly common, but it's not rare," said Dr. Obi Okoli, a Las Cruces physician who specializes in valley fever.

Most who acquire valley fever never show symptoms or have symptoms so common that they don't go to a doctor. Young people are more likely to overcome it on their own. Severe cases are more common among older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women and people with diabetes have a higher risk. Blacks and Filipinos are more likely to get the disease than those of other groups. Pets, especially dogs, can also get it. It is not contagious.

Valley fever is most common among older people. Okoli noticed that many of his patients are elderly people who have retired to New Mexico from somewhere else. He thinks those who grow up in the desert, exposed to the spores that cause the disease all their lives, develop a degree of immunity.

A multi-state threat

Valley fever, or coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection caused by a spore that grows in soils in areas of low rainfall, high summer temperatures and moderate winter temperatures.

Spores stay in soil until disturbed. Those who work in occupations that disrupt soil, such as farming or construction, are especially vulnerable. But gardeners and those spending significant time outdoors, like mountain bikers and ATV riders, also face elevated risk.

Wind also stirs up the soil, picking up spores and blowing them around, increasing exposure. Dust storms, common in New Mexico, are especially hazardous.

The infection is most prevalent in southern Arizona — about 70 percent of reported cases in the country are detected in the state — but is also endemic to parts of California, southern New Mexico, and southwest Texas. It is also found in Central and South America.

Valley fever is endemic or believed to be endemic across much of the Southwest, including New Mexico. More

What are the specific symptoms?

Symptoms of valley fever are common: fatigue, cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, night sweats, muscle aches and joint pains.

Valley fever is mistaken for pneumonia, tuberculosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, even cancer. Because it is frequently misdiagnosed, the disease is often not detected until treatments for other illnesses fail and the person ends up in the hospital.

Symptoms take one to three weeks to develop after a person inhales the fungal spores. Three-quarters of people known to have valley fever miss work or school. About 40 percent are hospitalized.