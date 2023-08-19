Beware of storm scams as severe weather sweeps across the state
Avoid falling victim to a storm scammer with this quick tip.
Avoid falling victim to a storm scammer with this quick tip.
A 1997 Ford Aspire 3-door hatchback, Kia-built successor to the Ford Festiva, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
A personal loan can be a quick way to get cash. But what if you have a sketchy credit history? Here's how to get a personal loan with bad credit.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Many subscribers are fed up with Disney+ and its price hikes. The streaming service announced last week that it will increase the price of its ad-free plan on October 12, raising the tier by about 20% from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. The ad-free option cost $7.99/month a year ago; however, it went up after Disney+ launched its ad-supported plan.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
Having a portable heater can be a great alternative if you don't have a furnace or full HVAC system. They are lightweight and can be placed in any room.
Here's what to expect if you are about to default on a personal loan — or are trying to avoid defaulting on a personal loan debt.
NBA season is almost here, and now fans have the specifics for all 1,230 games.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
Two decades later, radio jock Mancow reignites a long-simmering feud with Howard Stern.
Experts explain which odors warrant a doctor's visit and which ones are perfectly normal.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves and blackouts, and how to stay safe and cool.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
With the NFL season only weeks away, we're breaking down which offenses could struggle and which have been given a jolt of life.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Millions of Americans had their sensitive medical and health information stolen after hackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer software raided systems operated by tech giant IBM. The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), which is responsible for administering Colorado’s Medicaid program, confirmed on Friday that it had fallen victim to the MOVEit mass hacks, exposing the data of more than 4 million patients. In a data breach notification to those affected, Colorado's HCPF said that the data was compromised because IBM, one of the state's vendors, "uses the MOVEit application to move HCPF data files in the normal course of business.”
The FDA says certain tests are no longer considered safe.
The screwdriver is one of the most basic tools. They are extremely versatile and easy to use and everyone should a set of them handy.
A couple filmed themselves following an unknown car after they noticed the woman in the passenger seat was flashing the universal "help signal" for domestic violence victims. But was it staged?