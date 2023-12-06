Beware of viral 'one twelve' hoax. Saying that to Siri will call emergency services | Fact check

The claim: iPhone users can get a free crisis loan by saying 'one twelve' to Siri

A Dec. 4 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims iPhone users can receive financial assistance simply by giving Siri a command.

“If you have an iPhone say ‘one twelve’ to Siri and you’ll be given a crisis loan that you don’t have to pay back,” reads the post. “Don’t believe me? Try it for yourself!”

It received more than 80 shares in two days. Social media posts encouraging iPhone users to make the command received tens of thousands of interactions on platforms including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Our rating: False

The phone number 112 is a 911 equivalent in various countries, and saying it can prompt Siri to call emergency services. Making a false 911 call is a crime.

Prank 911 calls can lead to jail time, fines

After making the command, the iPhone user has three seconds before Siri calls 911, as reported by KDAF-TV in Dallas.

An array of countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, use the number for emergency services, according to a Department of State document with guidance for accessing such services abroad. The Netherlands’ government website also says the number is solely for emergencies and that prank calls are illegal and dangerous.

Penalties for making false 911 calls vary by state in the U.S. In Texas, they can lead to up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine, KDAF-TV reported.

A Virginia law that went into effect in July made making a false 911 call a Class 1 misdemeanor, though severe cases could result in a Class 5 felony, as reported by WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

False claims about dialing 112 in the U.S. have circulated for at least a decade, with some prior posts falsely claiming it was for highway emergencies.

