Beware These 10 Ways You Can Lose Social Security Benefits

Social Security is a financial lifeline for older Americans, but the benefits can be modest even when you use strategies to get the largest amount you possibly can.

Much depends on when you were born, when you retire, and many other factors. Though $2,861 a month is this year's max for someone leaving the workforce at normal retirement age, you could find yourself collecting far less.

Watch out for these 10 ways the choices you make can lead to reduced or lost benefits.

1. If you claim benefits too early

Karin Hildebrand Lau / Shutterstock

Your Social Security payments will be smaller -- permanently -- if you start taking them too early.

More

What Social Security calls normal or full retirement age is somewhere between 66 and 67, depending on the year you were born. At that age, you can claim everything you’ve got coming to you based on your work record.

But you can file for benefits starting as soon as age 62. Many seniors do file early because of job loss or health problems, but doing so dramatically reduces benefits.

If your full retirement age is 67 but you file at 62, your monthly benefit will be reduced by 30%. The reduction is permanent unless you withdraw your claim within a year and pay back any early benefits you received.

2. If you earn too much after taking benefits early

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

Early benefits can be reduced, depending on your overall income.

More

If you take benefits early and keep working, your income might further reduce the amount you can get. Limits on earnings are adjusted each year to reflect national wage trends.

In 2019, the cap is $17,640. For every $2 you earn over that, you lose $1 in benefits. During the year you turn your full retirement age, the cap rises to $46,920. One dollar is withheld for every $3 earned above the threshold.

After you reach full retirement, there’s no limit to how much you can earn. Nothing will be deducted from your benefits.

Want more MoneyWise? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

3. If you take a spousal benefit too soon

Ruslan Guzov / Shutterstock

You'll collect a smaller spousal benefit if you claim it early.

More