Beware wishful thinking on Russia

The Russian president with defence minister Sergei Shoigu

After an extraordinary few days in Russia, several realities need to be confronted. Vladimir Putin remains in the Kremlin, albeit with his authority dented by the abortive mutiny carried out by Wagner mercenaries. The war in Ukraine continues with the same intensity despite the disruption to the Russian armed forces that the insurrection caused. The military chiefs whose removal was sought by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner leader, also appear to be still in post.

Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, was shown on television visiting troops, though it was not clear when the video was recorded. As with so much in Russia, the truth was hard to establish amid a cascade of propaganda, deception and lies.

Prigozhin was apparently persuaded to call off his advance on Moscow in exchange for a pardon for Wagner troops and his own banishment to Belarus. Initial suggestions that he was no longer facing charges for treason seem to have been reversed, yet he defended his forces’ actions in an audio recording broadcast from an unknown location last night. Moreover, the mercenary group remains fully armed, continues to recruit and is fighting still in Ukraine and in North Africa.

Putin, who made a panicky statement on Saturday after Wagner troops seized Rostov-on-Don, has now given a defiant address to the nation, asserting the mutiny would have been suppressed even without a deal.

The Kremlin was keen to project an image of “business-as-usual” after what was potentially a near-death experience for the regime. But few in the West are buying this version of events, not least because prior to the rebellion Putin was almost invisible and seemingly unable to stop Prigozhin railing against the conduct of the war.

Joe Biden said Putin’s weakness had now been exposed, while US secretary of state Antony Blinken said there were “real cracks” in the Russian leader’s authority. In the Commons, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the “mask had slipped” with Prigozhin’s assertion that the war was unjustified and Russian support for it was weakening. How much of this is wishful thinking?

For a few hours on Saturday, Russia stood on the brink and Putin’s future hung in the balance. For now, he has reasserted his control and has been given the backing of his biggest ally, China. The foreign ministry said Beijing “supports Russia in maintaining national stability”, though for how much longer?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.