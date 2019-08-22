BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BeWhere Holdings

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$269k for 1.3m shares purchased. In the last twelve months BeWhere Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that BeWhere Holdings insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$3.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The BeWhere Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no BeWhere Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think BeWhere Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if BeWhere Holdings is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

