Is BeWhere Holdings Inc.'s (CVE:BEW) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 2016 Owen Moore was appointed CEO of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Owen Moore's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that BeWhere Holdings Inc. is worth CA$14m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$150k for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CA$150k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$263m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$180k.

So Owen Moore is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at BeWhere Holdings, below.

TSXV:BEW CEO Compensation, November 3rd 2019

Is BeWhere Holdings Inc. Growing?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 42% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 139%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BeWhere Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in BeWhere Holdings Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Owen Moore is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling BeWhere Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

