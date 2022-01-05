Bewigged dollar store robbery suspect shot by NYPD cops is a two-time convict

A wig-wearing robbery suspect shot by cops in a gun battle inside a Brooklyn dollar store is an ex-con who served stints in prison on gun and drug charges, according to police sources and records.

Ex-con Clarence “Cho-Choo” Little, 45, was shot in the neck as he fought with and tried to shoot two cops inside a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck St. in Canarsie about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. He lives across the street from the dollar store in the Bay View Houses, according to cops.

Little, also known as Clarence Gotti, was in critical but stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital Wednesday.

Little has numerous prior arrests, including seven for drugs, some of which are sealed, sources said.

Records show he was conditionally released by the state Board of Parole in May 2019 following a Brooklyn drug sale conviction for which he was sentenced to up to two years.

Before that, Little was paroled in January 2008 after more than six years behind bars for a Queens conviction for gun possession, records show.

According to NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, the suspect on Sunday morning stole cash from the register inside the same Dollar Tree.

When he returned about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday workers recognized him even though he was wearing a long wig and white hoodie in an attempt to conceal his identify and police were called.

But before officers got there Little tried to buy an item and a clerk opened the register, cops said.

“The suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the store clerk” and grabbed a handful of cash, Corey said.

But he didn’t get far, encountering two NYPD cops in the vestibule.

“There was no argument,” Corey said. “They are actually in a physical struggle, a fight for their lives at that moment with a man who has a gun in his hand and is firing.”

The gunman fired at least twice, Corey said, with one officer firing two shots in return. The other officer didn’t fire.

The cops, a 16- and six-year veteran, neither of whom had previously fired their weapons on the job, called for an ambulance and rendered aid to Little, Corey said. After medics arrived, the officers were taken to a hospital and treated for ringing in their ears.

Cops recovered a .380-caliber Taurus they say Little fired.

The shooting is the first of the year involving NYPD cops. On New Year’s Eve, Officer Keith Wagenhauser was shot in the head while sleeping between two shifts in his car outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse in Harlem. The gunman has not yet been caught. Wagenhauser was released from New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Sunday.