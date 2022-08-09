Bexley couple sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing children for pornography

A Bexley husband and wife have been sentenced to 80 years and 20 years, respectively, in prison for child pornography created from sexual abuse of at least three minors ages 7 to 16.

Stephen Wilson, 39, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio to 60 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors. His wife, 38-year-old Jessica Wilson, was sentenced to 20 years after being convicted on charges of distributing and receiving child pornography.

The couple was accused of creating child pornographic videos and images, which they later discussed in text messages with one another.

Cameras inside the couple's home, in addition to Stephen Wilson's cell phone, were used to create videos and still images of Wilson sexually abusing the children, according to court documents.

Wilson created one 22-minute child pornographic video by drugging a female minor with alcohol and ecstasy and raping her while she was semi-conscious to unconscious, documents state.

In another incident, records state Wilson showed a 7-year-old child pornography of himself and his wife while using a handheld camera to film his genitalia near the child's face.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a release that Wilson created hundreds of still images from the videos he took of himself sexually assaulting the minors, and also possessed hundreds of other images depicting the sexual abuse of children — some as young as toddlers.

Additionally, Wilson was found to be in possession of at least 25 photos where he had photoshopped his genitalia onto images of minor children, including prepubescent and toddler aged females, to give the effect of those children engaging in sexual activity with him, the release said.

Court documents state Jessica Wilson was present during or aware her husband was engaging in the sexual assaults and creation of child pornography. The couple exchanged numerous child pornography files and discussed them in text conversations.

Jessica Wilson also asked her husband where she could access child pornography online, according to some of the thousands of text messages law enforcement authorities recovered from between the two of them.

The pornographic images the Wilsons exchanged involved children as young as one to eight months old, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bexley couple to spend decades in prison for sexual exploitation, porn