Bexley by-election latest news : Labour claim Tories' slashed majority shows they are 'winning back the trust'

Louie French secured 52pc of the vote on a much reduced turnout - Jeff Gilbert

Labour has claimed the Conservatives' slashed majority in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election shows party is "winning back the trust of people".

Boris Johnson has held on to his party’s seat, but the Conservative majority was slashed from almost 19,000 to just 4,478. Louie French, the Tory candidate, won the election with a 51.4 per cent share of the vote, compared with Labour’s 30.8 per cent.

While the Conservatives claimed the result was "almost unheard of" for a sitting Government, Labour took a different view. Ellie Reeves, shadow solicitor general, said if it was replicated at a general election "Labour would be within reach of forming a majority government".

She added: "This is a Conservative stronghold, somewhere that had a 19,000 majority at the last general election and what we've seen tonight is that majority being slashed. There's been a 10% swing over to Labour this evening...

"I think it's clear that we're winning back the trust of people and it's a remarkable result for us in a Tory stronghold."

The by-election, triggered by the death of the former MP, James Brokenshire, is the first of a series of by-election tests for the Conservatives, following a drop in the party’s performance in the national polls.

06:45 AM

Old Bexley result 'very good for Boris', says Tory MP

A Tory MP has said the result in Old Bexley and Sidcup is "a very good result for Boris", amid the party's slide in the polls on the back of allegations of sleaze and second jobs.

Nickie Aiken, vice chairman of the Conservative Party, told The Telegraph it was "a brilliant result".

She added: "If you considered what we faced in the 1990s under the Major government, this is a very good result for Boris.

"If Starmer spent more time concentrating on policies aimed at the country, rather than the Westminster bubble, voters may be more confident in supporting them."

06:29 AM

Bexley by-election winner pays tribute to mentor James Brokenshire

James Brokenshire died aged 53 in October - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

The winner of the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election that was held to replace the former MP James Brokenshire has said his victory is “what he would have wanted”.

Louie French, who was elected with a reduced majority in Thursday’s vote, paid tribute to his friend after his death from cancer in October and wore his rosette to the count.

“He was a good friend of mine, and my mentor,” Mr French told The Telegraph, after seeing off a challenge from Labour and Richard Tice, who was standing for the Reform UK party.

“He was one of the first people who encouraged me to try and become a Member of Parliament.

“The family very kindly asked me to wear his ribbon tonight in tribute to him, and I do that with great honour and pride. I’m very proud to do so," he added. “He was a fantastic man, and I’m very sad about the loss of his life. I know that this is what he would have wanted tonight.”

06:19 AM

Labour's Old Bexley candidate 'incredibly proud' of swing result

Labour's unsuccessful candidate for Old Bexley and Sidcup has said he is "incredibly proud" to have secured a 10 per cent swing towards the party.

Daniel Francis received 6,711 votes, just over 30 per cent of the total vote.

Combined with a lower turnout, that has eroded the Conservatives' majority from 29,786 in 2019 to 11,189 ​today.

Huge thanks to you Ellie and our incredible Labour Party staff & volunteers for all your help and support over the last five weeks. Incredibly proud that together we delivered a 10.3% swing to Labour https://t.co/UJ0dgjEegk — Daniel Francis (@danfrancis02) December 3, 2021

06:05 AM

'A big space to fill in the late James Brokenshire'

Greg Hands, the energy minister, has welcomed his new colleague Louie French - but said he has "a big space to fill".

The Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election was triggered by the death of James Brokenshire, a popular former secretary of state, who held multiple roles under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Mr French paid tribute to Mr Brokenshire, whose rosette he wore as the result was announced.

A good result.



Looking forward to seeing @louie_french join us in the House of Commons.



A big space to fill in the late James Brokenshire. https://t.co/VGJUIqr0Tr — Greg Hands (@GregHands) December 3, 2021

05:59 AM

Conservative result in Old Bexley 'almost unheard of'

Louie French's share of more than 50 per cent of the vote in Old Bexley and Sidcup is "almost unheard of", the Conservative deputy chairman has said.

Justin Tomlinson told the PA news agency: "We're absolutely thrilled. For a Government to get over 50 per cent of the vote in a parliamentary by-election is almost unheard of, and with a majority of over 20 per cent.

"A fantastic local candidate, positive campaign, focused on the tangible difference we're making to people's lives, having navigated the unprecedented challenges of Covid."

He added that the result was an "absolute disaster" for the Labour Party, saying: "They do not look like a Government in waiting."

05:56 AM

Tory Party co-chair hails 'positive campaign' fought by Louie French

Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party co-chairman, is one of the first Cabinet ministers to hail the result in Old Bexley and Sidcup this morning.

He praised Louie French, Parliament's newest MP, as having "fought a positive campaign, focused on delivering for the area he has called home all of his life".

Congratulations to our new MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup @louie_french!



He fought a positive campaign, focused on delivering for the area he has called home all of his life.



Huge thanks to our army of @Conservatives volunteers who helped deliver this victory. — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) December 3, 2021

05:34 AM

Reform's Richard Tice is upbeat

Richard Tice secured 6.6 per cent of the vote, and kept his deposit. He told the Telegraph that the result showed a collapse in support for the Government ahead of another by-election in two weeks’ time.

Huge thanks to voters in Old Bexley & Sidcup. A massive result for @reformparty_uk, coming 3rd with almost as many votes as the Lib Dems & Greens combined. Now only 5 parties to choose from in British politics and Reform UK is the only one on the upward march. — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) December 3, 2021

05:26 AM

The results broken down

Louie French (Con) 11,189 (51.48%, -13.06%)

Daniel Francis (Lab) 6,711 (30.88%, +7.40%)

Richard Tice (Reform) 1,432 (6.59%)

Jonathan Rooks (Green) 830 (3.82%, +0.62%)

Simone Reynolds (LD) 647 (2.98%, -5.31%)

Elaine Cheeseman (Eng Dem) 271 (1.25%)

John Poynton (UKIP) 184 (0.85%)

Richard Hewison (Rejoin) 151 (0.69%)

David Kurten (Heritage) 116 (0.53%)

Carol Valinejad (CPA) 108 (0.50%)

Mad Mike Young (Loony) 94 (0.43%)

The Conservative majority was 4,478 (20.60%)

Turnout was low at 21,733 (33.52%, -36.28%), with by-elections usually expected to produce a turnout around 50 per cent. The majority was cut from almost 19,000 to 4,400, and the Tory vote share was cut from 64 per cent to 51 per cent.

05:21 AM

Good morning from Westminster - and Bexley

Good morning, and we start the day with the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election results. Boris Johnson has held on to his party’s seat, but the Conservative majority was slashed from almost 19,000 to just 4,478.

Louie French, the Tory candidate, won the election with a 51.4 per cent share of the vote, compared with Labour’s 30.8 per cent.

The by-election, triggered by the death of the former MP, James Brokenshire, is the first of a series of by-election tests for the Conservatives, following a drop in the party’s performance in the national polls.

Our political correspondent, Tony Diver, was at the count and you can read his full story here.