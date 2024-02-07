Beyoncé announces upcoming hair care line Cécred after months of speculation

It's official! Beyoncé is coming out with a hair care line.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Beyoncé shared a video of a projector showing some throwback clips, including one of her as a child, as well as new videos of people getting their hair done.

In the clip, there are also shots of a hair salon called "Headliners Hair Salon," the same name of the salon owned by Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles, as well as another clip of her as a little girl standing next to Knowles.

By the looks of it, Beyoncé's new business venture will be a very personal journey for her.

Read on to see everything there is to know about her new hair care line.

What is Beyoncé's new hair care line called and when will it be available?

On Instagram, Beyoncé revealed her new hair care line will be called Cécred and it will be made available on Feb. 20.

The "Break My Soul" singer also shared a link to a website for her new line, which features an array of clips. The homepage asks fans to register their email address for upcoming updates. No information has been made available just yet.

What has Beyoncé said about her new hair care line?

In May 2023, Beyoncé hinted that she was coming out with a hair care line when she shared a photo of herself curling her hair and a throwback photo of someone curling the ends of her braids.

At the end of the slideshow, she shared a statement that talked about her love of beauty salons and how her former girl group Destiny's Child would perform in them.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many entrepreneurial women in her salon."

“I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” Beyoncé continued. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

In 2021, Beyoncé also talked about the special connection that Black women have with their hair in an interview she did with Harper’s Bazaar.

She said, "I’ve seen how much Black women’s emotions are attached to our hair and beauty. The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need."

"I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power," she continued.

