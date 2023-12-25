Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas morning

Beyoncé’s childhood home erupted in flames on Christmas morning, KPRC reported, citing the Houston Fire Department.

The family who now lives in the Houston home escaped safely, with no injuries reported, the fire department told KPRC.

The brick house on Rosedale Street has become a local landmark. When it was on the market in 2018, the realtor told Good Morning America that the Knowles family bought the home on 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was about 5 years old.

On Monday, the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the home at about 2:07 a.m. local time, according to KPRC.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames, and the couple living there had evacuated with their two young children.

The Houston Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com