Beyonce, Dakota Fanning, Cate Blanchett on trend with puffy sleeves at Golden Globes (ABC News)

The 2020 Golden Globes is full of stylish surprises, and one trendy delight that kept popping up were puffy sleeves.

Dresses adorned with elaborate puffed out sleeves were seen on everyone from Dakota Fanning to Cate Blanchett and many more.

Viewers on social media were quick to flag the trend also, and @Rachael_Conrad posted an image of few of the red carpet puffy sleeve looks on Twitter.

#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2019 Tired: Dresses with pockets to carry accessories in.

Wired: Dresses with voluminous sleeves to carry accessories in. pic.twitter.com/pNZB1J9Hsk

— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) January 5, 2020

"Tired: Dresses with pockets to carry accessories in," Conrad said in her post.

She continued, "Wired: Dresses with voluminous sleeves to carry accessories in."

There's a big chance the puffiest sleeves of the night were spotted on none other than Beyoncé while sitting next to her husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z look amazing at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/lvFnKFD49y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2020

Actress Isla Fisher posed for the paparazzi in a beautiful off-shoulder puffy sleeve look by Monique Lhuillier.

"Sleeves so big ... they’re full of secrets," actress Zoey Deutch wrote in an Instagram post showing off her vibrant yellow Fendi frock.

Scroll ahead for several other stars who went for puffy sleeves at this year's Golden Globes.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer